ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer River, MN

Winona Man Hurt In Deadly Crash In Northern Minnesota

By Kim David
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Deer River, MN (KROC AM News) - A Winona man was among five people involved in a deadly traffic crash in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says the...

kdhlradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
KDHL AM 920

Owatonna Police Made 3,701 Calls in December

The Owatonna Police Department made over 3,700 calls in the month of December 2021 according to a report from their Just the Facts newsletter. Those numbers included 15 DWI arrests, the biggest number of any month of 2021. Here's the breakdown of service calls made by Owatonna police in December...
OWATONNA, MN
KDHL AM 920

Byron Man Injured After Crashing Near Lake City

Lake City, MN (KROC AM News) - A Byron man was hurt after crashing a pickup truck near Lake City. According to the State Patrol report, 37-year-old Tyler Johnson was driving south on Highway 63 around 11:45 pm Friday when his truck “left the roadway and rolled.”. The wreck...
LAKE CITY, MN
KDHL AM 920

Human Remains Found At Southeast Minnesota State Park

Caledonia, MN (KROC AM News) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains found in a burned vehicle earlier this week. Sheriff Mark Inglett says his office was contacted around 7:30 Wednesday morning after the car was found at Beaver Creek Valley State Park.
CALEDONIA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Winona, MN
Crime & Safety
Deer River, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Blaine, MN
Winona, MN
Accidents
Deer River, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Deer River, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KDHL AM 920

Shooting Death Marks First Homicide of Year in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minneapolis police say a man was shot and killed in the city’s first homicide of the year. Officers responded at 9:40 p.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired in the area and a vehicle that had crashed into parked cars. The victim was found lying in a street and later died at a local hospital. Police said in a release there is "limited information related to who else was involved and what transpired."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

After January 5th Death Elko-New Market Man Charged With 2nd Degree Murder

The January 5th Elko-New Market homicide was according to a criminal complaint to have been preceded by an argument over alleged animal abuse according to the criminal complaint filed in Scott County. 24-year-old Cesar Jeff Cervantes-Montoya of Elko-New Market was charged with 2nd-degree murder in Scott County Court last week, after confessing to law enforcement who arrived to investigate a report of an assault.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

Wrong Way Driver Killed in Head On Collision

MANKATO -- A semi-driver from St. Cloud was involved in a deadly crash in Mankato when a car that was going the wrong way ran into his rig head-on. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. A car driven by 59-year-old Michelle Beier of...
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The State Patrol
KDHL AM 920

Storm Blamed For School Closings, Accidents In SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Numerous schools are closed or opening late and several traffic accidents and mishaps have been reported due to the Wednesday morning storm that is hammering southeast Minnesota. The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for Dodge, Fillmore, Mower and Olmsted counties through...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KDHL AM 920

16 Things Every MN Vehicle Needs For A Winter Emergency

I was shopping at Sam's Club this past weekend and noticed they've got several products on display that would be great to have in your car in case of a winter snow emergency, like a tiny shovel you can fold up and store in your trunk. It actually got me...
CARS
KDHL AM 920

Below Zero Wind Chills Didn’t Stop These Minnesota Surfers

Hey, when there are some big waves on Lake Superior, you've gotta catch 'em-- even if the wind chill temperature is well below zero, right?. Here in Minnesota, we like to pride ourselves on how we're able to withstand all the snow and cold temperatures Mother Nature likes to throw at us during the winter, right? And while most us here in southeast Minnesota are okay with that kind of winter weather, it takes a special kind of Minnesotan to actually head out into that kind of snow and cold-- literally-- and enjoy it.
DULUTH, MN
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy