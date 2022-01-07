ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

Winona Man Hurt In Deadly Crash In Northern Minnesota

 3 days ago
Deer River, MN (KROC AM News) - A Winona man was among five people involved in a deadly traffic crash in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says the...

KROC News

34 People Stranded On Floating Chunk of Ice in Green Bay, WI

They needed to be rescued while stranded on a massive chunk of ice in northeastern Wisconsin over the weekend. Here in Minnesota, we know Green Bay as the home of the NFL's Packers, but it's also an actual bay on Lake Michigan. And over the weekend, first responders from the various agencies in northeast Wisconsin had to rescue a group of 34 people who became stranded on a wayward piece of ice.
GREEN BAY, WI
KROC News

Human Remains Found At Southeast Minnesota State Park

Caledonia, MN (KROC AM News) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains found in a burned vehicle earlier this week. Sheriff Mark Inglett says his office was contacted around 7:30 Wednesday morning after the car was found at Beaver Creek Valley State Park.
CALEDONIA, MN
KROC News

Wisconsin Woman Gets OWI, Gets Another On Her Way Home From Jail

This is a headline almost too crazy to believe: a woman from Wisconsin is being accused of drunk driving not once but twice in the very same day. Yes, really. Even though we are just about a week into the new year, this isn't even the only crazy headline from 2022 so far. On Sunday, just the second day of the year, the Duluth Police Department responded to a report of a dangerous driver in the area.
WISCONSIN STATE
KROC News

Shooting Death Marks First Homicide of Year in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minneapolis police say a man was shot and killed in the city’s first homicide of the year. Officers responded at 9:40 p.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired in the area and a vehicle that had crashed into parked cars. The victim was found lying in a street and later died at a local hospital. Police said in a release there is "limited information related to who else was involved and what transpired."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Cattle Perish in Stearns County Barn Fire

MILLWOOD TOWNSHIP -- A fire south of St. Rosa Tuesday morning destroyed a hay barn and killed 48 heads of cattle. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got the call at about 5:40 a.m. with reports that flames could be seen coming from the front of the barn where hay is stored.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
KROC News

A Busy Day For Southeast Minnesota Police And Tow Trucks

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Public safety agencies around southeast Minnesota were kept busy through Wednesday morning and afternoon dealing with traffic crashes and other mishaps. Many of the incidents happened on the I-35 corridor between Owatonna and the Twin Cities and the Highway 52 corridor between Rochester and...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

A Moose Has Been Spotted in Iowa

There have been several reports along with video and photos of a moose wandering around in Plymouth County, in Northwest Iowa. It was spotted lounging around in a field, a few miles north of Sioux City. The Iowa DNR says that now and then, a moose will wander into Iowa...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KROC News

Why This Wisconsin Highway Guardrail Ended Up Impaled in an SUV

If you're thinking that having a highway guardrail run right through your vehicle isn't a good thing, you're right. Yet it just happened during a crash in Wisconsin. The pictures first caught my attention when they were shared on Facebook by a friend of mine who lives in Wisconsin. They show a highway guardrail, the kind you might see along I-90 or Highway-52 here in southeast Minnesota. But this highway guardrail appears to have impaled an SUV.
WISCONSIN STATE
KROC News

What Do You Do If Your Car Slides into the Ditch in Minnesota?

Winter in Minnesota means cold temperatures, snow and ice-- sometimes on our highways and roads. So what do you do if your vehicle ends up in the ditch during the winter?. The winter storm system that set off Blizzard Warnings for much of southeast Minnesota Wednesday created whiteout conditions on many area roads and highways. And that caused a lot of problems for drivers across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Baby Taken From Mother in Stolen Car Found Safe

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A missing 1-year-old boy has been found and reunited with his family, hours after a man stole his mother’s vehicle with the baby in the back seat. Police were notified around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Police believe the mother momentarily left her car running with the baby inside. A man wearing a black sweater took the vehicle.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Top Five Weather Events That Occurred in 2021

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources DNR compiled votes from the Minnesota State Climatology Office for the Top Five Weather Events in 2021. Votes were cast form weather enthusiasts, University of Minnesota, State agencies, National Weather Service and facebook followers. By a large margin the top weather event in 2021...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Man Charged With Assault in Mall of America Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ An 18-year-old Minnesota man has been charged with assault in a New Year's Eve shooting at the Mall of America that wounded two people. Kahlil Wiley, of St. Paul, was charged Thursday with two counts of second-degree assault. Authorities say he fired a single shot that struck...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Minnesota State Patrol IDs Possible Fatal Hit And Run Driver

St Paull (KROC AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol has released new information connected to last week’s fatal hit and run in the Twin Cities that killed a young girl. The agency Monday announced it “has located the vehicle and possible driver in the fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Dec. 30 in Brooklyn Center. The individual is cooperating with investigators. This is an active and ongoing investigation.”
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Below Zero Wind Chills Didn’t Stop These Minnesota Surfers

Hey, when there are some big waves on Lake Superior, you've gotta catch 'em-- even if the wind chill temperature is well below zero, right?. Here in Minnesota, we like to pride ourselves on how we're able to withstand all the snow and cold temperatures Mother Nature likes to throw at us during the winter, right? And while most us here in southeast Minnesota are okay with that kind of winter weather, it takes a special kind of Minnesotan to actually head out into that kind of snow and cold-- literally-- and enjoy it.
DULUTH, MN
KROC News

Elgin Man Charged With Shooting At Hunters Showed No Regrets

Elgin, MN (KROC AM News) - A rural Elgin man charged with firing at some hunters reportedly later told a deputy he “made the mistake in not finishing it." Arraigned in Olmsted County Court Monday was 63-year-old Paul Reichel. His conditional bail was set at $25,000. He is facing six felony assault charges and two drive-by shooting counts. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office earlier reported he had a Rochester address.
ELGIN, MN
