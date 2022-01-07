Winona Man Hurt In Deadly Crash In Northern Minnesota
Deer River, MN (KROC AM News) - A Winona man was among five people involved in a deadly traffic crash in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says the...krocnews.com
Deer River, MN (KROC AM News) - A Winona man was among five people involved in a deadly traffic crash in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says the...krocnews.com
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 0