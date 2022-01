When you think of Burberry, what do you think of? Most likely, the first thing to crop up in your mind would be the trench coat. And who could blame you? The longstanding British house has been producing them since 1914, it adapted its signature gabardine fabric to produce trench coats for the British Army fighting in World War I. However, under the direction of Riccardo Tisci, the London-based label is becoming so much more and there is perhaps no better indicator of this than its Pre-Fall 2022 collection.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 20 HOURS AGO