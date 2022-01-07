ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

Winona Man Hurt In Deadly Crash In Northern Minnesota

By Kim David
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Deer River, MN (KROC AM News) - A Winona man was among five people involved in a deadly traffic crash in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says the...

y105fm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Y-105FM

Byron Man Injured After Crashing Near Lake City

Lake City, MN (KROC AM News) - A Byron man was hurt after crashing a pickup truck near Lake City. According to the State Patrol report, 37-year-old Tyler Johnson was driving south on Highway 63 around 11:45 pm Friday when his truck “left the roadway and rolled.”. The wreck...
LAKE CITY, MN
Y-105FM

34 People Stranded On Floating Chunk of Ice in Green Bay, WI

They needed to be rescued while stranded on a massive chunk of ice in northeastern Wisconsin over the weekend. Here in Minnesota, we know Green Bay as the home of the NFL's Packers, but it's also an actual bay on Lake Michigan. And over the weekend, first responders from the various agencies in northeast Wisconsin had to rescue a group of 34 people who became stranded on a wayward piece of ice.
GREEN BAY, WI
Y-105FM

Southeast Minnesota Man Killed In Olmsted County Traffic Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - There was a deadly traffic crash involving a semi-truck in rural southeast Olmsted County Tuesday. It happened just before 7:00 pm on Highway 52 in Marion Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says the tractor-trailer was driving south when it was rear-ended by an SUV....
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Winona, MN
Crime & Safety
Deer River, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Blaine, MN
Winona, MN
Accidents
Deer River, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Deer River, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Y-105FM

Bus Driver Shortage Causing Delays and Concern for Rochester Families

Throughout Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin, we've noticed news stories recently where school districts are going to distance learning or needing to have parents transport kids to school due to a shortage of bus drivers. Well, according to an e-mail that was just sent out to families in the Rochester, Minnesota area, it seems as if a shortage is looming in our community as well.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Storm Blamed For School Closings, Accidents In SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Numerous schools are closed or opening late and several traffic accidents and mishaps have been reported due to the Wednesday morning storm that is hammering southeast Minnesota. The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for Dodge, Fillmore, Mower and Olmsted counties through...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The State Patrol
Y-105FM

Why This Wisconsin Highway Guardrail Ended Up Impaled in an SUV

If you're thinking that having a highway guardrail run right through your vehicle isn't a good thing, you're right. Yet it just happened during a crash in Wisconsin. The pictures first caught my attention when they were shared on Facebook by a friend of mine who lives in Wisconsin. They show a highway guardrail, the kind you might see along I-90 or Highway-52 here in southeast Minnesota. But this highway guardrail appears to have impaled an SUV.
WISCONSIN STATE
Y-105FM

What Do You Do If Your Car Slides into the Ditch in Minnesota?

Winter in Minnesota means cold temperatures, snow and ice-- sometimes on our highways and roads. So what do you do if your vehicle ends up in the ditch during the winter?. The winter storm system that set off Blizzard Warnings for much of southeast Minnesota Wednesday created whiteout conditions on many area roads and highways. And that caused a lot of problems for drivers across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Y-105FM

Rochester Man Charged In ‘Ninja Knife’ Stabbing

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man was arraigned Tuesday on a felony assault charge related to a serious stabbing that took place on New Year’s Day. Police learned of the stabbing when contacted by the St Marys Hospital ER. The 28-year-old man who had been stabbed was undergoing emergency surgery.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Nearly 200 Minnesotans Made a Big Mistake This New Year’s Weekend

Despite all the announcements urging them not to, nearly 200 residents of Minnesota still made this big mistake over the New Years' holiday weekend. It shouldn't be a surprise that getting behind the wheel after you've had too many adult beverages is NOT a good idea, right? I mean, when I took the required driver's training courses to get my driver's license (a LONG time ago!) that message was drummed into my head even then.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy