Winona Man Hurt In Deadly Crash In Northern Minnesota

They needed to be rescued while stranded on a massive chunk of ice in northeastern Wisconsin over the weekend. Here in Minnesota, we know Green Bay as the home of the NFL's Packers, but it's also an actual bay on Lake Michigan. And over the weekend, first responders from the various agencies in northeast Wisconsin had to rescue a group of 34 people who became stranded on a wayward piece of ice.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO