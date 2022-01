Another fishing record has been broken. This time, it was a 45-year-old shoal bass state record in Georgia. The record was broken by Joseph Matthew McWhorter, who lives in Lanett, AL. He was in GA to fish. The record-breaking bass was caught on the Chattahoochee River near Columbus, GA. It weighed eight pounds and five ounces. It beat the previous 1977 record by only two ounces. McWhorter wasn’t too far off from breaking the world record. To compare, the International Game Fish Association states that the world record shoal bass weighed eight pounds and twelve ounces. The world-record fish was caught in 1995 in Florida’s Apalachicola River. On average, shoal bass are between 12 and 24 inches long.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO