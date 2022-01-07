ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘SEAL Team’: One Departed Character Will Make a Return in Upcoming Episode

By Chase Thomas
 3 days ago
New year, new episodes SEAL Team, folks. The hit show on CBS returned with its eleventh episode on January 2. With the show being around for several seasons now, some characters have come and gone. Some of those characters fans really latched onto and miss a great deal. Two of those...

FUBAR1
2d ago

I draw the line on paying to watch a series, when I’m already paying to watch the network!!!

Alan Haberbusch
3d ago

Too bad it went to pay service. Lost me as viewer

Another user from IA
2d ago

Put it back on CBS. Loved the show, but won't pay to watch it. 🤬

