‘The Conners’: Joe Walsh Joins the Show As Aldo’s Father

By Jonathan Howard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Conners is back from the short winter hiatus and now the show is set to bring in some great guest star talent. Joe Walsh appears as Aldo’s dad. That’s right, the legendary musician is heading to your screens. On January 19, Walsh’s character is going to be in the thick...

outsider.com

Community Policy