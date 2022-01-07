ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

OPINION: A new year should remind us of old truths about government

By Ray Nothstine
ncpoliticalnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new year often brings a desire for change. For all the failed resolutions, somebody out there, many even, will alter their lives for the better. We are constantly changing as a society. Fashion, music, cost of living, it’s all changing. How many people born just a half-century ago could have...

www.ncpoliticalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Anchorage Daily News

It’s a new year. How about some new faces in US politics?

I’m guessing that we can all agree 2021 was no better than 2020 in most regards. We started off with an assault on our democracy and ended with a whole new COVID-19 variant. What could possibly be worse than that? Well, hold on to your hats, folks, because President Joe Biden announced he will run for president in 2024 in a breathless rematch between him and the former president, whose name I shudder to mention. Yep, that’s right. For America’s next presidential election, we will likely be seeing a rematch two of the oldest, whitest men in America. What could be more frightening?
ANCHORAGE, AK
@JohnLocke

New York Times Suddenly Discovers A Truth About Poor Biden Performance

Jim Geraghty of National Review Online notes a recent discovery from one of the nations’ leading mainstream media outlets. The New York Times informs its readers that, “Biden ‘Over-Promised and Under-Delivered’ on Climate.” Yes, he tends to do that about a lot of things. Even by the standard of big-talking and naïve elected officials, Biden tends to promise wildly ambitious, difficult-to-achieve goals — “I’m going to shut down the virus,” “I promise you, if I’m elected president, we’re going to cure cancer” — and then he usually either forgets about them or blames someone else for why he couldn’t keep his promise.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
hngn.com

Supreme Court Justices Appear To Block Joe Biden's Controversial COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Large Companies

The Supreme Court debated on Friday whether a pair of vaccine-related mandates enacted by the Biden administration, governing large businesses and healthcare facilities, can go forward, highlighting the national divide over COVID-19 vaccination and the recent surge, which was fueled by the Omicron variant. The majority of conservative justices appeared...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
Person
James Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Government#The Council Of State#North Carolinians#American
NBC News

Supreme Court Covid vaccine mandate hearing exposes Biden administration overreach

The Biden administration has adopted several policies mandating vaccination against the Covid-19 virus. The administration’s desire to increase the vaccination rate is laudable. Vaccines are essential to limit the spread of the disease and especially to prevent severe disease, hospitalization and death — including against the new omicron variant. But the government must respect legal limits on its power.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Supreme Court signals it could BLOCK Biden's vaccine mandates after Chief Justice Roberts said 'this is something the federal government has never done before' and Kavanaugh asked why Congress hasn't acted on shot or test rules

Conservative justices on Friday questioned the legality of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses as the U.S. Supreme Court considered a request by Republican officials and business groups to block the policy even as COVID-19 cases grip the nation. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch said states...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy