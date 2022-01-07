OU men's basketball: Sooners' point guard Jordan Goldwire finding balance between scoring, passing

OU’s Jordan Goldwire goes up for a shot Dec. 19, 2021 during a game against UT Arlington at Lloyd Noble Center. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Upon arriving at Oklahoma, Porter Moser was tasked with filling out the Sooners’ roster.

He had a goal in mind. With only five players remaining from last season’s roster, his team needed a point guard.

Luckily for him, Duke point guard Jordan Goldwire had entered the NCAA Transfer portal during the offseason, and the Sooners were able to sign him in May.

For Moser, it wasn’t just about signing a point guard. With the Sooners likely bringing a brand new team into training camp, he wanted the redshirt senior to lead the team’s offense.

“We need him to play that role as an older guy,” Moser said during media availability Friday. “That was the intention when we recruited him, that we wanted an older point guard because we just didn’t have any point guards in the program.”

Not only was Goldwire tasked with leading a new team. He’s also had the ball in his hands a lot more.

Goldwire made an impact at Duke primarily as a defender, and he was named to the All-ACC defensive team last season. But he wasn’t asked to do much offensively, averaging 5.8 points per game in 11 starts during his final season at Duke.

That’s quickly changed at Oklahoma. He’s started all 14 games for the Sooners this season, averaging a career-high 9.9 points on 48 percent shooting. He’s been more aggressive looking for his own shot, attempting 7.8 shots compared to 5.8 shots his final season at Duke.

“For him, this is the role he wanted,” Moser said. “... The other thing about the role is knowing we have confidence that we want the ball in his hands a lot. That’s a little bit different than [when] he had so many guys around him more [at Duke]. Not to say we don’t have guys around us here, but he’s wanted that role.”

With fewer shooting opportunities at Duke, Goldwire said he was sometimes concerned about shooting too much. But with the ball in his hands more in Oklahoma, it’s been about reading the defense and making the best decision from there.

“Now I’m just thinking, ‘If it’s a good shot, take it. If it’s not a good shot, move it. Keep the ball moving,’” Goldwire said. “I think it’s more so just reads and not how many shots you’ve taken because you can’t worry about that. You can’t worry about how many misses or makes you have. You just have to play and live with the results.”

His playmaking has been there, too. He leads the Sooners with a career-high 4.2 assists per game, which ranks fifth in the Big 12, and his 1.79 assist-to-turnover ratio also ranks fifth in the conference.

In his new role as the Sooners’ primary creator on offense, the focus has now been on finding a balance between scoring and passing. While the game has shifted towards point guards who shoot more than facilitate, Moser said the goal has been for Goldwire to be a facilitator who also takes advantage of scoring opportunities.

“Jordan’s a true point guard that’s still balancing scoring,” Moser said. “I don’t think Jordan’s forcing a lot. Sometimes you might get one or two forced [shots], but that’s part of it. You’ve just got to watch having four or five forced. That’s the key. He’s balancing it and he’s got such speed that he can draw a crowd and then he makes others better.”

It’s been a pretty seamless transition for Goldwire, although he pointed to a recently frustrating performance against Kansas State, when he made 4-of-14 field goal attempts. But his teammates have encouraged him to continue to look for his own shot.

“My teammates told me to keep being aggressive and they told me they were okay with the shots I took,” Goldwire said. “I just didn’t knock them down. It’s good to have teammates who are confident in me. As far as finding the balance of when to attack, I think it’s just more about making a read. Just take what the defense gives me, and you just have to keep them behind us.”

Goldwire’s play has been a key part of the Sooners’ success this season, and he’ll need to continue finding that balance between scoring and facilitating.

“When he gets his speed and athleticism into the game, he creates, he makes other guys better,” Moser said. “That’s a big part of his offense is that it doesn’t just have to be points. He’s letting the points come to him.”