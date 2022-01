The Buffalo Sabres have reassigned forward Jack Quinn from the Rochester Americans to the taxi squad, the team announced Monday. Quinn, the eighth-overall selection in the 2020 NHL Draft, has tallied two points (1+1) in three games with the Amerks since returning from a month-long absence due to mononucleosis. Despite missing time, the 20-year-old is tied for eighth in the AHL with 12 goals in 20 games. His average of 1.20 points per game ranks fifth among AHL players with at least five games played.

NHL ・ 17 HOURS AGO