There are a few things we can be confident about, but this is one of them: Movement of any kind, whichever feels best for your body, is essential for living a longer, healthier life. This subject has been the subject of numerous studies. Recently, a study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences discovered that people have adapted to stay constantly active in their later years and that maintaining physical exercise has aided humans in evolving to live longer better lifestyles.

YOGA ・ 9 DAYS AGO