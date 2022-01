As of Jan. 9, Rue, Lexi, Fez, and the rest of the Euphoria crew are back for season two, and tensions are running higher than ever. "This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch," Zendaya warned in a recent Instagram post. "Please only watch it if you feel comfortable. Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support."

TV SERIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO