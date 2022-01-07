Texans vs. Titans injury report: WR Chris Conley questionable

The Houston Texans released their last injury report ahead of their showdown with the Tennessee Titans Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

The only player the Texans declared out is quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related).

Receiver Chris Conley, who did not practice for the third straight day, was given a questionable designation. Other players who were listed as questionable were tight end Jordan Akins and receiver Chris Moore, both of whom were listed as having an illness.

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee), center Justin Britt (knee), and defensive end Jonathan Greenard (shoulder) were upgraded to full participants for Friday’s practice and none of them were given an injury designation.

Defensive lineman Naquan Jones (knee) and defensive lineman Teair Tart (ankle) were the only players listed as out for Tennessee. They were also the only Titans players given an injury designation.

