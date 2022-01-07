‘1883’ Fans Have a Great Point When it Comes To This Small Detail

MASTERPIECE on PBS will premiere season two of All Creatures Great and Small on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 9 p.m. ET (check your local listings). On this all-new season of heartfelt moments, friendship, and mischief, transport yourself back to the Yorkshire Dales once again with James, Siegfried Farnon, Tristan Farnon, Helen Alderson, Mrs. Hall, and more. After the events of the Season 1 finale, will James (played by Nicholas Ralph) and Helen (played by Rachel Shenton) find their way together? Will James decide to call the Dales home? Can Siegfried and Tristan manage to work together without complete and utter disaster? More laughs, more love, and more animals await. The ensemble cast also includes Samuel West, Callum Woodhouse, Anna Madeley, Matthew Lewis and Patricia Hodge.
