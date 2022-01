Beyond the UST stablecoin, Terra embodies a far greater innovation that has informed its massive coin performance thus far. The UST stablecoin, native to the Terra Blockchain ecosystem, has inked a new milestone of $10 billion in market capitalization. With this valuation figure, UST has further strengthened its position as the biggest decentralized stablecoin in operation today. The significance of this milestone is even more pronounced when the market cap of UST at the start of the year, pegged at $200 million is compared with the $10 billion it has grown to today.

MARKETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO