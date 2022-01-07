ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocket Network Announces Closing of Private Sale

Pocket Network exceeded $56,000,000 in monthly revenues in December placing it in the Top Five revenue producers for blockchains globally surpassing many well-known chains. With total network revenue exceeding $56 million in the month of December, Pocket Network is already comparatively amongst the top five revenue producers for all blockchains and...

Pocket Network announces closing of its strategic private sale led by blockchain industry leaders Republic Capital, RockTree Capital, Arrington Capital and others to accelerate network development & global expansion.

Pocket Network exceeded $56,000,000 in monthly revenues in December placing it in the Top Five revenue producer for blockchains globally surpassing many well known chains. Tampa Bay, Florida, U.S.A – 6th January 2022 – Pocket Network – an infrastructure middleware protocol which provides decentralized cloud computing and abundant bandwidth on full nodes to other applications across 20 blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Solana and Harmony has closed a strategic round of $10 Million led by Republic Capital, RockTree Capital, Arrington Capital and C2 Ventures, as well as other notable participants such as Coinshares, Decentral Park Capital and Dominance Ventures.
