Pocket Network Announces Closing of Private Sale

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, has closed on its previously announced private placement. The company announced that the placement was comprised of 12,105,264 shares of common stock (or prefunded warrants) and warrants at a purchase at $0.95 per share or warrant. The placement was valued at approximately $11.5 million gross proceeds for CNSP, which plans to use the funds for clinical trials and preclinical programs as well as other R&D efforts and general corporate purposes. The placement was not a public offering and the securities have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, noted the company, which also stated that it will file an initial registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) covering the resale of the shares of common stock issued to the investors in the next 15 days.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 10 HOURS AGO