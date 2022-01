Key BTC trading metrics are sitting on the edge of the “worst outcome” scenario, suggesting that the current sell-off is far from over. Bitcoin (BTC) briefly reached its lowest level in five months this Monday at $39,650, marking a 42.6% drawdown from the all-time high present on Nov 22, 2022. Some argue that a “crypto winter” has already begun citing the $2.1 billion leverage-long aggregate crypto futures contracts that were liquidated over the past seven days.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO