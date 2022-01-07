ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2024 Chevy Silverado Electric Pickup Is Here

By Wes Siler
 3 days ago
It’s shaping up to be the year of the electric pickup truck. Both the Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV are now reaching paying customers, and the Ford F-150 Lightning is entering production this spring. Ford has so many reservations for it—200,000 at last count—that they’ve adjusted production targets from 40,000...

Santa Fe, NM
