Evening Edition: Virgin Orbit Stock Soars After Going Public

Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSir Richard Branson’s satellite launching company went public today with a rocket show...

radio.foxnews.com

Benzinga

What's Going On With Virgin Orbit Shares Today?

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VORB) is trading higher on above-average volume Tuesday. Virgin Orbit's average session volume is about 1.75 million over a 100-day period, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tuesday's trading volume has already exceeded 6 million at publication time. Virgin Orbit announced via Twitter Monday that...
Star-Tribune

Virgin Orbit poised for small satellite launch

The next launch window for Virgin Orbit's small satellite deployment begins Jan. 12, 2022, and preparations for the upcoming effort are underway. Virgin Orbit was formed in 2017 within the Virgin Group which provides launch services for small satellites. The satellites are contained within the company's LauncherOne rocket, which is positioned under the wing of Virgin Orbit's 747 aircraft. Once aloft, the aircraft releases the rocket which then carries the satellites into their desired orbit for release and positioning.
New York State
CharlotteObserver.com

Zynga Stock Soars After $12.7 Billion Takeover Bid From Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) - Get Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Report said Monday it will buy Zynga (ZNGA) - Get Zynga Inc. Class A Report in a $12.7 billion deal that combines the maker of video game hits such as Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2k with the leading developer of mobile and social gaming network platforms.
Seeking Alpha

Virgin Galactic: The Best Time To Go Long Is Now

Virgin Galactic remains the only listed company offering pure exposure to space tourism. Despite reaching the most important milestone in its history, Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) shredded off nearly 80% of its value since June last year. Although it is still one year away from the first revenue-generating spaceflight, the extend of its selloff is not warranted considering its progress and $1bn in liquidity. My FCF valuation model indicates 150% undervaluation at a current market price of $12, so I maintain a strong buy view on this stock.
Seeking Alpha

Skillz Stock Is Expected To Soar In FY2022

On 3rd January 2022, SKLZ finally launched in India, where mobile gaming represented a large market share of 86% in 2020. This article was prepared by Jenny.T in collaboration with JR Research. Investment Thesis. Skillz Inc (SKLZ) is a technology company that develops multiplayer mobile video games, with more than...
Motley Fool

Why Virgin Galactic Stock Fell 16.4% in December

Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) fell 16.4% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The space tourism company, which was one of the hottest stocks coming out of the March 2020 market lows, has seen its share price deflate recently along with other popular stocks. It also is likely being affected by the progress made by its space tourism competitor, Blue Origin, in recent months.
Trey Yingst
Richard Branson
Seekingalpha.com

Richard Branson: Virgin Orbit has enough cash, will beat competition with nimble business model

Virgin Orbit founder Richard Branson said Friday that the satellite launch service collected enough cash from its recent SPAC deal to achieve its goals. Speaking to CNBC, the billionaire investor added that Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) can beat the competition because of its more nimble business model, which allows the company to take off from almost any location.
Motley Fool

Why Virgin Galactic Shares Are Soaring Higher Today

Virgin Galactic shares have mostly been trending downward of late but got a boost Friday after another Richard Branson-backed space company, Virgin Orbit, debuted on public markets. A Wall Street analyst also reiterated his buy rating. Despite the optimism, investors should know Virgin Galactic still has a tough road up...
cheddar.com

Virgin Orbit Goes Public One Week Before 'Above the Clouds' Space Mission

Satellite launch service Virgin Orbit has gone public on the Nasdaq via a SPAC merger with NextGen Acquisitions with a valuation of about $3.2 billion. CEO Dan Hart joined Cheddar's "Between Bells" from in front of his LauncherOne rocket in New York City's Times Square to talk about what's next after the IPO, an upcoming "Above the Clouds" mission to deliver commercial and national security payloads, and the benefits of their rockets being launched from commercial 747 aircraft. "We can launch anywhere in the world," he said. "There are almost 80 space agencies across the world, for instance, and about 10 of them have space launch. We can give them a space flight capability overnight by taking a runway and turning it into a spaceport."
Motley Fool

Alibaba Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) stock had a rough year in 2021. As the Chinese tech stock market imploded, Alibaba shares shed roughly 50% of their value, costing outside investors in excess of $300 billion in stock market losses. But this morning, Charlie Munger threw those investors a lifeline.
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Soared on Monday

Tesla's fourth-quarter deliveries were far ahead of analysts' expectations. The company is now producing vehicles at a rate well beyond 1 million vehicles annually. New factories in Germany and Texas will help deliveries grow even more during 2022. What happened. Shares of electric-car maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are kicking off the...
parabolicarc.com

Virgin Orbit Stock Sinks in NASDAQ Debut

Virgin Orbit’s debut on the NASDAQ stock exchange wasn’t exactly stellar. The stock opened at $9.18 when trading began on Thursday, Dec. 30. It reached a low of $8.04 when trading ended the following day befrore rising to $8.30 in after-hours trading. Richard Branson’s launch company went public...
STOCKS

