ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian posts pics from tropical vacation with Pete Davidson

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SBvMm_0dfuwOmT00
Kim Kardashian posted new photos from her short getaway with Pete Davidson. Instagram, Backgrid

Hopefully she didn’t lose her diamond earrings.

Kim Kardashian shared some stunning snaps from her recent trip to the Bahamas with new flame Pete Davidson.

Kardashian, 41, posted a series of photos and videos from the tropical getaway to her Instagram Story on Friday, two days after she and Davidson, 28, returned back in LA.

The IG posts all featured a picturesque private beach with waves crashing in endless turquoise sea. In one boomerang video, a piglet could be seen dashing across the sand.

Kardashian and Davidson were joined on the vacay by her longtime friend Simon Huck and his husband, Phil Riportella. Huck posted a selfie with the bikini-clad SKIMS founder throwing up a peace sign while enjoying the beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FN1yH_0dfuwOmT00
Kardashian and Davidson were joined in the Bahamas by pal Simon Huck (pictured) and his husband.

The “Saturday Night Live” cast member was not featured in any of the reality star’s images.

Earlier in the week, the pair was seen smiling on a dock after disembarking a boat. Although they weren’t seen holding hands or sharing a smooch, Kardashian and Davidson stuck close to each other’s sides as they were photographed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UNNvV_0dfuwOmT00
Kardashian showed off the stunning ocean.

A source previously told Page Six that the duo’s three-day getaway went swimmingly.

“Things are going great between them. They’re taking things slow, but both are really happy when they’re together,” the insider dished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q3LAH_0dfuwOmT00
Kardashian and Davidson were photographed getting off a boat earlier in the week.

Another source close to Davidson told us that the “King of Staten Island” star admires Kardashian and “isn’t intimidated at all” by her success.

“He’s very supportive. He admires how successful she is and loves how down-to-earth, funny, smart and kind she is,” the source said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34y1OY_0dfuwOmT00
Kardashian even made a furry friend on the trip.

The couple’s recent trip marked one of the first times they saw each other since spending the holidays apart. Kardashian celebrated New Year’s Eve privately with her kids in Los Angeles, while Davidson hosted a New Year’s Eve special with Miley Cyrus – who the KKW Beauty CEO unfollowed on Instagram after the event – in Miami.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tYu4b_0dfuwOmT00
Kardashian didn’t include any pics of Davidson in her media dump from the vacay.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s estranged husband Kanye West has been spending time with actress Julia Fox. The 44-year-old rapper and 31-year-old “Uncut Gems” star recently had a whirlwind weekend in both Miami and NYC, and posed together for an intimate “Interview” magazine photo shoot.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Popculture

Kim Kardashian's Neighbor Takes Legal Action Against Her

Kim Kardashian's renovation woes continue. TMZ reports that Kardashian's neighbor, Sarah Key, has filed an injunction against a trust that she believes the reality star is a part of that wants to put a driveway through part of her property to Kardashian's house. According to the court documents, the lawsuit is against Hidden Hills Community Association, which is attempting to put in a special driveway to give Kardashian better access to her home In the Hidden Hills gated community.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Julia Fox wore same dress as Kim Kardashian before date with Kanye West

Call it fashion foreshadowing. Shortly before her Miami dinner date with Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out in a dress made famous by the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress, 31, wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped gown — made to fit like a second skin and transform the wearer into a walking optical illusion — to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week in late September.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Julia Fox Hits The Beach After She’s Spotted Lounging on Kanye West’s Hotel Balcony

Hours after lounging on Kanye West’s hotel balcony, actress Julia Fox soaked up the sun with friends on the beach in Miami. Julia Fox was spotted hitting the beach in Miami with a group of girlfriends on Jan. 2. The sighting comes just hours after the Uncut Gems actress, 31, was seen lounging on Kanye West‘s hotel balcony in Florida City. Her seaside outing follows a dinner date night out with the 44-year-old rapper on New Year’s Day at Carbone restaurant in Miami.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Vacation#Staten Island#Instagram Story#Ig#Kkw
hotnewhiphop.com

Quavo & Karrueche Tran Vacation Together In St. Martin

Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling. As Rap Up...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Alicia Keys and Lizzo go bold in same skintight floral catsuit

Me-ow. The catsuit isn’t going anywhere in 2022; in fact, it’s only getting bolder. While tons of celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner and Priyanka Chopra have been rocking the second-skin trend in all sorts of colors and prints, Alicia Keys and Lizzo took things a step further recently by reaching for the same floral version with built-in gloves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Here’s How Kim Really Feels About Kanye Dating Julia Fox After He Begged to Get Back Together

Over it. Kim Kardashian’s response to Kanye West and Julia Fox‘s relationship proves that Yeezy founder’s antics don’t even faze her anymore. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, after almost seven years of marriage and two years of dating. Less than a year after her divorce filing, Kim started dating Pete Davidson before asking a California court to make her legally single again and restore her maiden name. Yet her estranged husband wasn’t ready to let go: In November 2021, Kanye posted an impassioned plea begging Kim to get back together with him amid her romance with Pete....
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kanye Booked a Photoshoot to Make Out With Julia Fox on Their 2nd Date—See the Steamy Pics

Just days after debuting their romance, Kanye West and Julia Fox’s photos have been published following a photoshoot booked by the Yeezy founder himself. Kanye and Julia—who have sparked dating rumors since early January 2022—took their relationship public on January 6, 2022, with an exclusive photoshoot and feature in Interview Magazine. “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around,” the Uncut Gems actress said of Kanye, who is in the midst of an ongoing divorce with Kim Kardashian. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Page Six

64K+
Followers
8K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy