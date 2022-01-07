LCI Industries: Upside Still Exists, But The Easy Money Has Been Made

Sealed Air Corporation is a volatile play on packaging, but recent performance is encouraging. In recent months, I have identified the packaging industry as being one of the most interesting areas to look at when searching for undervalued companies. Though profits tend to be low, cash flow figures are often lofty and shares are trading at low multiples. One interesting prospect that I have come to appreciate is a company called Sealed Air Corporation (SEE). Even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Sealed Air succeeded in growing its top line and the company has demonstrated itself to be capable of generating attractive cash flows. There is no doubt that there is a lot of volatility for the company, particularly on the bottom line, but for investors who can weather that volatility, upside might be attractive moving forward.
