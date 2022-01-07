LCI Industries: Upside Still Exists, But The Easy Money Has Been Made

Power REIT has continued to expand at a rapid pace, driven by property acquisitions. One of the most rapidly growing REITs on the market today is a company called Power REIT (PW). Over just the past few months, the company has demonstrated significant expansion on both its top and bottom lines, fueled largely through the acquisition of various properties. The company is still small in the grand scheme of things, and as it grows it will find further growth to be challenging. On top of that, shares are looking rather pricey. But if we factor in the added benefit the company should receive on an ongoing basis from its recent acquisitions, shares are trading at levels that might not be unreasonable for long term investors. At worst, I would make the case that shares are probably more or less fairly valued at this time. But it is possible they might warrant even further upside than what they have received as of late.

