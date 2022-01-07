ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

HSHS COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record high

WAND TV
 3 days ago

(WAND) - The HSHS system has reached its highest hospitalization level since the start of the pandemic . The unfortunate data - 303 patients hospitalized with the virus as of Friday - is a level not seen since...

www.wandtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospitalization#Hshs St John S Hospital
VISTA.Today

Due to High Volumes, Chester County Hospital and Its Emergency Department Unable to Accommodate COVID-19 Testing for Mild Symptoms

Due to high volumes, Chester County Hospital and its Emergency Department are not able to accommodate COVID-19 testing for mild symptoms. COVID-19 is so prevalent in our community that if you have mild symptoms that can be managed on your own, and you are able to quarantine at home, it is not always necessary for you to be tested. If you wish to be tested, Chester County Hospital encourages you to seek other testing options including:
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
delawarepublic.org

Delaware's largest hospitals implement crisis standards to manage overwhelming COVID hospitalizations

Many of Delaware’s hospital systems are implementing crisis standards because of a record breaking surge in cases of COVID-19. Delaware continues to break records for COVID-19 infections. As of Sunday, the state is reporting an average of almost 2,800 new cases per day. In comparison, the highest spike the state ever recorded previously was around 850 cases per day a year ago.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WAND TV

Hospitals struggle to keep up with surging cases, patients

(WAND) - Central Illinois hospitals remain full as COVID-19 spreads to a record number of people. Hospitals leaders told WAND News the next few weeks could strain resources to their breaking point. "I'm not anti-science, I'm anti-somebody how to control and live my life," Ronda Morrison said in an interview...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Daily Covid-19 case numbers reach record total in Ireland

A new record daily number of Covid-19 cases has been recorded in Ireland A further 26,122 cases were announced on Saturday.Previously, the highest daily total was 23,817, notified on January 6.The @hpscireland has today been notified of 26,122 confirmed cases of #COVID19. As of 8am today, 917 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised of which 83 are in ICU.— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) January 8, 2022As of 8am on Saturday, there were 917 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 83 were in intensive care.Warnings were issued last week that the health system will be challenged in the coming days as the state approaches the peak of the Omicron surge.Approximately 12% of healthcare staff were absent due to Covid-19 across all healthcare services on Friday. Read More Police investigate racial abuse directed at Ashley Cole during FA Cup clashSnow and icy patches forecast as heavy rain sweeps across UKPolice called to anti-lockdown protest in Glasgow city centre
WORLD
studyfinds.org

‘COVID eye’ a side effect in children? Boy spends Christmas in hospital with scary reaction to virus

BRISTOL, England — Children who catch the coronavirus typically experience mild symptoms — if any at all. One British child, however, experienced a frightening, but rare side effect now being called “COVID eye.” Nine-year-old Zac Morey spent Christmas in the hospital and almost went blind after doctors say he suffered an allergic reaction to the virus.
KIDS
Fox News

California went from mandating vaccines to forcing COVID-positive health care employees to work

The California Department of Public Health issued new guidance allowing hospitals and health networks to force COVID-postive healthcare workers to continue working if they are asymptomatic. "The department is providing temporary flexibility to help hospitals and emergency services providers respond to an unprecedented surge and staffing shortages. Hospitals have to...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy