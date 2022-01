Warning-level surf is forecast to continue pounding west-facing shores of the Big Island through Tuesday evening. Fueled by a second, larger northwest swell that was expected to hit Monday evening, wave heights are forecast between 8 feet and 12 feet along the Kona and Kohala coasts through 6 p.m., forecasters with the National Weather Service in Honolulu said.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 5 HOURS AGO