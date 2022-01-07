ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Grounded Luxury Travelers Are Spending on This Instead

By Aby Jose Koilparambil, Chris Peters, Reuters
SKIFT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWealthy travelers unable to move around the globe because of pandemic travel restrictions are taking those savings and investing in luxury cars, hence the spike in sales for manufacturers like Aston Martin. Aston Martin said sales to dealers in 2021 surged 82%, even as the British luxury automaker forecast...

