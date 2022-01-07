Online Banking Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Tipalti, Infosys, Temenos Group

Coffee cup refers to the vessel in which espresso and coffee based drinks are served. Coffee cup market has high growth prospects owing to growth in the foodservice sector. Market players are focusing on new product development in the coffee cup market. For instance, Starbucks announced to launch a green coffee cup in Canada. These cups can be both composted and recycled. Further, changing lifestyle standard and rise in disposable income driving the demand for coffee cups. In addition, increasing demand from the commercial sector and the emergence of disposable and heat resistant cups expected to drive the demand for coffee cups market over the forecasted period.

