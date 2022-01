The San Francisco 49ers had a lot to play for Sunday. Perhaps quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, playing with a torn ligament in his thumb, had even more. Throughout an up-and-down season for the 49ers, Garoppolo’s performance often has come under fire — especially from fans (and even “accidentally” from general manager John Lynch) — who have called for rookie quarterback Trey Lance on more than one occasion. But in a must-win game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, the former New England Patriots backup showed he still has some life in him.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO