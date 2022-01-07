Police Video Shows Man on Fire After Rubbing Hand Sanitizer on Skin, Hit with Stun Gun

An intense video shared by TMZ shows an allegedly inebriated Los Angeles International would-be passenger getting taken down after he laid hands on a police officer. The man was denied when he tried to board his flight, reportedly due to how drunk he was. When he began to make a scene, officers were called in to assist. As the clip begins, officers are seen escorting him down an escalator. At the bottom, the man appears to reach for a handshake as he’s heard saying “thank you sir, appreciate it,” but opts instead to shove and then punch the officer in the chest. He’s promptly tackled and held down.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO