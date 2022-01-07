ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Police Video Shows Man on Fire After Rubbing Hand Sanitizer on Skin, Hit with Stun Gun

By Ayumi Davis
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
As part of its investigation in Jason Jones' death, the attorney general's office made the security footage public...

