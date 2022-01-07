ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Alleged Job Posting With Hefty List of Requirements Goes Viral for Paying $8.50 Per Hour

By Catherine Ferris
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Bachelor's degree...with experience...8.50/hr? Get f**kedd lol," one person commented under the viral Reddit...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

‘Scab job’ meaning explained as Reddit poster goes viral

A day-old post in the subreddit r/antiwork has already received over 20K upvotes. Its title reads, “I got offered a scab job” – what is the meaning of the phrase, and what are some examples?. What is the meaning of ‘scab job’ or ‘scab work’?...
JOBS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
ZDNet

Entry-level human resources jobs: What are my options?

If you're interested in an HR career, you have many possibilities for your first role. You could recruit and hire, manage budgets and timelines, and offer logistical and technical support. Careers in human resources feature several diverse skill sets such as recruiting and hiring, managing budgets and timelines, logistics, and...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lead Keeper#United
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal.
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Jobs
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
722K+
Followers
77K+
Post
718M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy