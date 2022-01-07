ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

'We Are Blind': Brazilian Health Officials Have Big Data Gaps Amid Rise in COVID and Flu

By Ayumi Davis
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Municipalities and states are reporting issues uploading information to the health ministry's platforms and web pages for the public, which have often shut...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Fox News

California went from mandating vaccines to forcing COVID-positive health care employees to work

The California Department of Public Health issued new guidance allowing hospitals and health networks to force COVID-postive healthcare workers to continue working if they are asymptomatic. "The department is providing temporary flexibility to help hospitals and emergency services providers respond to an unprecedented surge and staffing shortages. Hospitals have to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Data#Data Breach#Data Collection#Covid#Brazilian#Omicron#The Associated Press#Ap#Infogripe#The Health Ministry
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Omicron variant ‘may be what lifts us out of the pandemic’, says Denmark health official

The Omicron variant may spell the end of the coronavirus pandemic, one of Denmark's top public health officials has claimed.Tyra Grove Krause, a leading official at the Statens Serum Institut (SSI) - the Danish equivalent of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said we may be experiencing the last wave of the pandemic as mass Omicron infections could provide a good level of herd immunity. She said Covid will continue to have a hold over people's lives for the next two months but infections would then start to subside.Asked how long the virus will have a decisive influence on the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Regular Covid booster jabs ‘not sustainable’, says government vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
WORLD
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Health officials address rise in COVID-19 cases

During Wednesday’s COVID-19 media briefing, the increase of active cases and recent rise in breakthrough cases may be evidence that the Omicron variant is in Laredo, despite the city waiting for sequencing confirmation. “We are seeing an increase of cases in our city and our sister city of Nuevo...
LAREDO, TX
mauinow.com

Maui Health updates visitor policy amid “rapid rise” in COVID-19 cases

Maui Health’s Emergency Operations Center team is updating its visitor policy effective today, due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in the community. “It is evident that COVID-19 is actively spreading. Currently, the Maui County positivity rate is at 9.6%. Most concerning is the rapid increase of the highly transmissible Omicron variant on island,” according to Maui Health.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

LA Health Officials Fear Further Surge Of COVID Cases As Pediatric Hospital Stays Rise Across The US

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 surge across the country, California health officials said Tuesday they expect more cases in Los Angeles in the coming days and are urging residents to be vigilant as the New Year’s Eve holiday approaches. (CBSLA) During the last week, there has been a surge in pediatric hospital stays in the United States. The rate of children going to the hospital has risen by 35 percent, health officials said. One Chicago hospital said cases are three times as high as they were last December. In Cleveland, Ohio, an infection control expert at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
722K+
Followers
77K+
Post
718M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy