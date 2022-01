Life is so much more than what you do to make money. This is the notion Generation Z, also known as Gen Z, is selling to the working world. They are graduating high school and college and hitting the corporate ground running. According to interviews conducted by Forbes, Insiders, and the NY Times, this generation isn’t waiting for their one-year anniversary at the job to make a petition for change, but rather at the interviewing stage.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 7 DAYS AGO