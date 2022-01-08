ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Cuomo avoids sole criminal charge in sexual harassment scandal

By Josh Marcus and Alex Woodward
The Independent
 2 days ago

Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo will not face the sole criminal charge stemming from his sexual harassment scandal, after a New York court dropped the case at the request of prosecutors.

The move was expected, after Albany County District Attorney David Soares announced his intention to drop the case , clearing the former governor from facing the most serious remaining charge against him.

Mr Cuomo has denied allegations that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020, and he did not speak during a virtual court appearance on 7 January.

A complaint from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office alleges that Mr Cuomo “forcibly place[d] his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim” at the governor’s mansion on 7 December, 2020, “for the purposes of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires”.

The charge of “forcible touching” is a misdemeanor with a penalty of up to one year in prison, if convicted.

Mr Soares said in a statement on 4 January that he was “deeply troubled” by the allegations but requested that the sheriff’s office dismiss the complaint.

“While many have an opinion regarding the allegations against the former governor, the Albany County [district attorney’s] office is the only one who has a burden to prove the elements of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said.

In November , Mr Soares criticised Sheriff Craig Apple for “unilaterally and inexplicably” filing the complaint without first speaking with his office, which was investigating the case for “several months”.

“Unfortunately, the filings in this matter are potentially defective in that the police-officer-complainant failed to include a sworn statement by the victim such that [the office] could proceed with a prosecution on these papers,” Mr Soares said in a letter dated 4 November.

He added that the alleged mistakes could be “exculpatory”.

During a press conference in November , Sheriff Apple admitted his surprise with the pace of the complaint through the legal system, telling reporters that “if we consulted with the district attorney on every misdemeanor there would be no justice in this county”.

“Everything moved too fast … but needless to say, as far as the case goes, it has no effect on the case,” he said. “Our victim is cooperative, and we’re moving forward.”

He added that the evidence against Mr Cuomo is “overwhelming”.

Mr Cuomo resigned from his third term in office in August following widespread allegations of sexual harassment and abuse and the likelihood of a weeks-long impeachment investigation stemming from the accusations as well as his administration’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis in nursing homes.

A report from the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Mr Cuomo of harassing 11 women and “engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching, as well as making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women”.

Prosecutors in two other counties have also declined to charge Mr Cuomo in alleged incidents that occurred in their jurisdictions.

Last month, Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah announced that the former governor would not face a criminal charge in a separate case involving his alleged sexual harassment of a state trooper, due to statutory limitations set by state law.

She added in her statement that there is “credible evidence” that instances described in the allegations did occur, but “we cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York”.

Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said her office’s “exhaustive investigation” of a 2019 incident “found the allegations credible, deeply troubling, but not criminal under New York law”.

defpen

Judge Dismisses Criminal Charge Against Chris Cuomo

Albany City Circuit Court Judge Holly Trexler has dismissed the sole criminal charge levied against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. “This court is acutely aware that the fact that the district attorney’s office has unfettered discretion to determine whether to prosecute a particular suspect or case, and that superior courts have long and consistently held that courts may not and should not interfere with the discretion of a district attorney,” Trexler said, according to CNN.
ALBANY, NY
CBS New York

Albany DA Drops Criminal Charge Against Andrew Cuomo For Allegedly Groping Brittany Commisso

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Andrew Cuomo is no longer facing the prospect of getting fingerprinted this week for an alleged sex crime. The misdemeanor charge of forcible touching has been dropped. The Albany County district attorney said he won’t move forward on the case because he wouldn’t be able to prove it in court, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported. There were two sides and no witnesses. Former assistant Brittany Commisso said the former New York governor groped her in the Executive Mansion in Albany. “He put his hand up my blouse and cupped by breast over my bra. I exactly remember looking down, seeing his...
ALBANY, NY
David Soares
Letitia James
Joyce Smith
Andrew Cuomo
Prosecutors drop groping charge against Andrew Cuomo

Days before the former governor was due to appear in court, the top prosecutor in Albany, New York announced he will not pursue a case against Andrew Cuomo, who was accused of groping an aide at the governor’s mansion.“While many have an opinion regarding the allegations against the former governor, the Albany County DA’s Office is the only one who has a burden to prove the elements of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt,” Albany County District Attorney David Soares said in a statement on 4 January.A complaint from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office alleges that Mr Cuomo “forcibly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KABC

No charges for resigned-in-shame former NY Governor Cuomo

Charges will not be pursued against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for his alleged inappropriate touching. Although, the DA said the investigation found credible evidence to conclude that the alleged conduct in two separate instances did happen. The Westchester County DA’s Office said it cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of New York’s criminal laws.
POLITICS
newschannel20.com

DA: No charges for Andrew Cuomo from allegations by 2 women

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (WRGB) — A county prosecutor announced Tuesday that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will not face criminal charges stemming from allegations made by two women. Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah Rocah said they found credible evidence to conclude that the alleged conduct in both...
POLITICS
wbfo.org

Cuomo will not face criminal charges for LI incident

A prosecutor says former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will not face criminal charges after a female state trooper said she felt "completely violated" by his unwanted touching at an event at a Long Island racetrack in September 2019. Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said in a statement...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Andrew Cuomo Ordered to Give Back the $5.1 Million He Made Off a Covid-19 Book He Didn’t Write

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been ordered to hand over about $5.1 million he made from a book he “wrote” — i.e. a book he reportedly made his staffers write — about his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, The New York Times reports. The decision, handed down Tuesday by the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, ordered Cuomo to give the proceeds to the state attorney general’s office. The AG’s office has also been given the authority to enforce the ruling. But getting the full sum may be difficult, as Cuomo donated $500,000 to charity and dropped another $1 million in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Public Safety
Reason.com

Goodbye, Cuomos!

"When I stream his presser on the governor's website—every day around 11:30 a.m., complete with a PowerPoint presentation—I feel comforted. I feel alive. I feel protected. I feel… butterflies," wrote Jezebel writer Rebecca Fishbein back in March 2020. Fishbein wasn't the only one who became infatuated. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salon

This longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate could soon face criminal charges: report

Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, Mass., in 2004. (Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images) Following the conviction of girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, prosecutors' next target in the Jeffrey Epstein criminal probe could be a longtime associate who allegedly made "massage" appointments for the perverted millionaire and took nude photographs of his victims.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

