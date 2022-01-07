ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Atlanta Home Sold For $715K

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Looks like someone just bought the old Atlanta home of Bobbi Kristina Brown exactly seven years after she was found lifeless due to a drug overdose.

According to TMZ , the Atlanta residence that was previously owned by Whitney Houston in which Bobbi had been living has just been sold for $715,000. The house was listed back in 2020 for a cool $599,000 but was then taken off for reasons unknown. After being listed again in November it sold for the asking price of $715K. That’s a pretty nice come up after a year of being off the market. Who knew? While many would be scared of purchasing a property that is known for being the last place that a famous person passed away in, buyers didn’t seem to mind the house’s history.

“Keller Williams Realty agent Jill Rice tells TMZ, a lot of potential buyers knew the home’s history, which scared some off — but it clearly didn’t matter to the buyers — who pulled the trigger after deciding the great neighborhood and townhouse’s look outweighed the negatives.”

Expect the buyers to eventually invite some ghost hunting reality TV team to check out the property at some point in the future. Just seems like rating’s gold to us.

With 2,600 sq. ft of living space, 3-bedrooms, 4-baths and a huge master suite amongst other features, $715 isn’t bad. Whether the famous crib houses the ghosts of it’s previous occupants is a conversation for another day.

