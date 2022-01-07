U.S. job growth underwhelms in December

The latest Employment Situation Report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics stated that the numbers of both residential construction jobs and apartment operations jobs were down in December. Total employment growth disappoints. The BLS reported that employment increased by 199,000 jobs in December, based on their survey of business establishments....
(Reuters) – The U.S. oilfield services and equipment sector added 7,450 jobs in December, even as overall hiring in the United States slowed, according to a report released on Monday by the Energy Workforce & Technology Council, an industry trade group. The sector has regained some 62,289 jobs since...
HOUSTON – Employment in the U.S. oilfield services and equipment sector rose by an estimated 7,450 jobs in December, despite the slow hiring in overall U.S. jobs, according to preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and analysis by the Energy Workforce & Technology Council (Council). Gains were made in oil and gas extraction, as well as machinery manufacturing.
The unemployment numbers in the U.S. have been slowly trending down, but hiring within the tech industry has been increasing steadily over more than a year. While the overall hiring numbers for the United States have not been stellar over the past few months, there has been a steady rise in hiring within the tech industry according to industry trade association CompTIA. The adding of jobs last month marked the 13th consecutive month that tech employment experienced growth at the industry level.
By Christopher Decker The first U.S. jobs report of 2022 showed continued – if lackluster – growth. But perhaps of greater significance for the economic year ahead are two factors that lurked behind the headline unemployment rate: a stagnating labor pool and the impact of omicron. First, the good news. The economy did add jobs […]
The nation's unemployment rate fell in December to a healthy 3.9% — a pandemic low — even as employers added a modest 199,000 jobs, evidence that they are struggling to fill jobs with many Americans still reluctant to return to the workforce. The drop in the jobless rate,...
WASHINGTON (TND) — Employers and workers in the United States are facing new challenges at the start of 2022 as a disappointing December jobs report signals the labor market is far from fully recovered from the effects of the pandemic and much uncertainty lies ahead. According to the Department...
Expectations of a better jobs performance in December than the U.S. had in November were dealt a blow when the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its December 2021 jobs report Friday. The U.S. economy added 199,000 jobs last month, when economists had expected to add upwards of 450,000. That marks...
The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics has released their December jobs report showing the U.S. economy added 199,000 jobs last month, bringing unemployment to 3.9 percent. NBC's Stephanie Ruhle has details.Jan. 7, 2022.
Employment in advertising, public relations and related services increased by 2,300 jobs in December, according to the monthly employment report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. For the overall economy, U.S. employers in December added 199,000 jobs, the weakest monthly increase in a year, while the unemployment rate fell...
The U.S. economy added 199,000 new jobs in December — far short of the 422,000 jobs projected by economists. The leisure, hospitality and tourism industries added 53,000 jobs but the sector is down 1.2 million workers from February 2020 — before the COVID pandemic started. The construction sector...
The U.S. averaged more than half-a-million jobs per month last year. That’s according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which put the number at 537-thousand. However, the year ended with a figure that came in way below expectations. Federal officials said 199-thousand jobs were added in December. Meantime, employment has risen by nearly 19-million since April 2020. That’s when most of the economy was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
President Joe Biden touted the strong wage gains achieved during his first year in office, following the release of December's jobs numbers. The unemployment rate in December fell to a new post-pandemic low of 3.9%, but the economy added only 199,000 new jobs, less than half of what economists expected.
Job gains slowed sharply for the second straight month in December as the Omicron variant began to spread. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 199,000 in December, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.9%. Construction industry employment (both residential and non-residential) totaled 7.6 million, with 22,000 construction jobs added in December. Residential...
The U.S. hiring slowdown continued last month, with employers struggling to fill jobs as many workers remained on the sidelines. Employers added 199,000 jobs in December, the Labor Department said Friday, the smallest monthly gain of the year. The deceleration began in November, when 249,000 jobs were added. The unemployment...
WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. employment rose far less than expected in December amid worker shortages, and job gains could remain moderate in the near term as spiraling COVID-19 cases disrupt economic activity. But the Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday suggested the jobs market was at...
