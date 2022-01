Calling all gamers, if you want to take your gaming experience up a notch, PlayStation Plus is here to do just that. This subscription grants you access to a library of new upcoming games, and allows you to download two free games each month. You also get exclusive deals and discounts as a member and can save games and character profiles with cloud storage. Best part of all, you can socialize and compete with multiplayers around the world on classic games like Star Wars: Battlefront.

