Melvin Gordon stopped on his way off the field following the Broncos’ 28-24 loss to Kansas City on Saturday and gave his cleats to a young fan. Admittedly emotional, Gordon — who rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown, but also had a fourth-quarter fumble that reversed the momentum of the game — took in the final moments of what could be his final game as a Bronco. Gordon has expressed his desire to return to Denver’s backfield in 2022 but is now set to become a free agent.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO