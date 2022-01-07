Blood-soaked clown holding knife spotted on Google Maps in Montreal

A terrifying Pennywise-like clown soaked in blood was seen holding a knife and standing in a door frame on Google Maps in Montreal, Canada.

As the Google Maps van drove by to take pictures, the clown timed it perfectly by peering out the entrance of a basement flat.

The person behind the act is unknown, and it's unclear if they planned the photo or the van caught the outside of a Halloween party.

Pennywise is the main character of Stephen King's 1986 horror novel, "IT". The evil clown feeds off children and preyed on them in Maine in the story. The book was then turned into Tommy Lee Wallace's 1990 miniseries and the 2017 horror film, both of the same name.

This isn't the first time Google Maps has taken a creepy photo, as an apparent murder was caught in Leith, Scotland in 2014.

Police followed up and traced the photo back to a mechanics' car repair shop, but it turned out workers just pulled a prank as they saw the Google Maps car approaching their shop.