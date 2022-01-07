ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Virtual Events Co. Zuddl Goes Big, Raises $13M

By Terri Hardin
 5 days ago

Hybrid and virtual event enterprise software Zuddl had raised $13.35 million in a Series A round, the company announced Thursday. The round was led by Alpha Wave Incubation, with participation from Qualcomm Ventures, GrowX Ventures...

