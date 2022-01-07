ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Seeks More Hospital Beds, Organizes 'Strike Teams' In COVID-19 Surge

CHAUTAUQUA – As the winter COVID-19 surge continues to rage, Chautauqua county is bracing for the impact it will have on our hospitals. Already, the number of cases has led to a halt of contact tracing in the county, which Christine Schuyler, the Chautauqua County Public Health Director says is now an ineffective tool given the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant.
Federal strike teams bound for Pa. to help hospitals stressed by covid-19

Pennsylvania’s acting health secretary said Tuesday the state will receive federal strike teams to “relieve hospital capacity strain in areas hit hardest by the latest covid-19 surge.”. Gov. Tom Wolf requested the help about two weeks ago. It wasn’t immediately known when the strike teams will arrive and...
COVID-19 Disaster: Persichelli Seeks ‘Federal Strike Teams’

Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichelli today said she is working with the Office of Emergency Management to coordinate federal strike teams to help combat COVID-19 in New Jersey. “The simultaneous spread of Delta and Omicron variants as well as increased holiday travel and gatherings have caused a tsunami of...
Delaware County Health Official Urges COVID Vaccination As Hospitals Reach Capacity

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Health officials in Delaware County said the latest surge of COVID cases is stretching the health system more than any time during the pandemic. The county’s hospitals are currently at full capacity. “The surge is phenomenal here,” Dr. Lisa O’Mahoney, the interim physician advisor for the county, told CBS3. “I think that we are out stripping the other collar counties.” That means cases are overwhelming the hospital system. This week, all of Delaware County’s six hospitals reached capacity, meaning patients are being diverted elsewhere. Because of the omicron variant, Dr. O’Mahoney said their PCR test positivity rate is...
Federal Testing Site Reopens In Southwest Philadelphia Amid COVID Surge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With COVID-19 cases still climbing across the Philadelphia region, officials are expanding resources. A federal testing site reopened in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday. The site can test up to 500 people per day, and folks started lining up early on Saturday morning, so they don’t get left out in the cold without being seen.  In order to keep up with demand, local and federal resources are being distributed in Philadelphia.  For a second day, lines surround the Cibotti Rec Center.   Nearly 30,000 Philadelphians have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past two weeks, according to city health officials, which is the...
Call to end mass testing and vaccinations after booster campaign

Mass Covid testing and vaccination should be ended for all but the most vulnerable after the booster campaign has been completed, the former chairman of Britain’s vaccine taskforce has said.Dr Clive Dix has called for an overhaul of the current Government strategy in the coming months, claiming the impact of cellular immunity on fighting the virus may have been downplayed.Covid should instead be treated like flu or a heavy cold among younger people who have been fully jabbed, the former vaccines tsar said.Speaking to C4 News, Dr Dix claimed that mass vaccination has outlasted its main purpose, which he said...
COVID-19 surge has Columbia hospitals low on staff and low on available beds

COLUMBIA — The number of people being treated for COVID-19 across Missouri Monday continued to set records. Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services officials said more than 3,200 people were in a hospital with the virus statewide and only about 15% of the state’s hospital beds were available. Hospital officials in Columbia said virus cases were surging across the area and straining hospital capacity. Boone Hospital Center administrators said they were not only battling an increase in patients. They were also battling a staff shortage as the coronavirus continued to surge. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robin Blount worried how long her staff could hold out.
North Mississippi hospitals reaching bed capacity amid COVID-19 surge

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Hospitalization numbers are a major concern during this current COVID-19 surge. It’s the statistic every public health official across the country is paying particularly close attention to. While hospitalization numbers only provide a snapshot of an ever-evolving statistic, it does offer a glimpse into...
