Pennsylvania Seeks More Hospital Beds, Organizes 'Strike Teams' In COVID-19 Surge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With COVID-19 cases still climbing across the Philadelphia region, officials are expanding resources. A federal testing site reopened in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday.
The site can test up to 500 people per day, and folks started lining up early on Saturday morning, so they don’t get left out in the cold without being seen.
In order to keep up with demand, local and federal resources are being distributed in Philadelphia.
For a second day, lines surround the Cibotti Rec Center.
Nearly 30,000 Philadelphians have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past two weeks, according to city health officials, which is the...
