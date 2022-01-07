ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

Hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for COVID shots. Hospitalizations...

The Independent

AP News Digest 3:35 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.—————————- TOP STORIES —————————-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-INDIA-DEJA-VU — Coronavirus cases fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant are rocketing through India, prompting the federal government and states to swiftly reintroduce a string of restrictions. By Sheikh Saaliq. SENT: 740 words, photos.HARRY REID MEMORIAL — The late U.S. Sen. Harry...
WORLD
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Global

JAN. 1 - 7, 2022From Orthodox Christians celebration of Christmas Mass, to New Year's fireworks lighting up the skies globally, to U.S. President Joe Biden s plea for democracy on the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol by supporters to then-President Donald Trump in Washington this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York Follow AP visual journalism: ...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Morganton News Herald

This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Jan. 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fighting — so primitive and ferocious that one Capitol Police officer described it as “medieval” and another as a “trip to hell” — left more than 100 law enforcement personnel injured, some beaten with their own weapons. Omicron upends...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

CBS News Taps Mark X. Lima as Washington Bureau Chief

CBS News is shaking up the leadership in its Washington D.C. bureau. The network news division has named Mark X. Lima Washington bureau chief. Lima had been the West Coast bureau chief for CBS News, and he succeeds Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, who was promoted to a new corporate role overseeing all newsgathering at CBS News last November. Before joining CBS, Lima was a producer and executive at ABC News and Univision/Fusion. Lima will report to Ciprian-Matthews, while Dell Williams fills in as interim West Coast bureau chief. In addition, CBS Face The Nation executive producer Mary Hager will add executive editor for politics to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

AP News Digest 7 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org—————————————— ONLY ON AP ——————————————AP POLL-AMERICAN PRIORITIES — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that management of the pandemic, once an issue that strongly favored President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats is beginning to recede in the...
WORLD
The Independent

AP News Digest 3:10 a.m.

SPORTS

