The Hustler’s Grade Lil Duval’s First Week On The Morning Hustle Show

By @Djxo313
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cEBtE_0dfugRc400

We kicked off 2022 in a major way with guest host, comedian Lil Duval . Now that he has officially completed his first week as special guest host on The Morning Hustle with Headkrack and Lore’l we asked the hustlers how they think he did. They had some colorful words to describe his first week…

Related: Lil Duval To Guest Star On The Morning Hustle All Week Long Starting On Monday

We also wanted to give the Hustlers a first hand peek behind the scenes to show just what Headkrack and Lore’l have been enduring all week! Duval made sure to let us know that he has never had a real job and we just want let him know WE CAN TELL! Just look at our hilarious TikTok video that has been making its rounds on social media.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Morning Hustle (@morninghustleshow)

This video shows what it was really like being in studio with Duval on and especially OFF air. In all honesty Duval’s energy is infectious and incomparable and we can’t wait for his return. Iy you enjoyed Lil Duval be sure to stay tuned for more surprised all month on The Morning Hustle with Headkrack and Lore’l.

