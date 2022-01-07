Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari Tests Positive for COVID-19, Urges Community To Take Necessary Precautions

​“Current COVID-19 case numbers show that the omicron variant is running rampant — even among vaccinated residents. I am luckily fully vaccinated, boosted and only experiencing mild symptoms at this time.

My office also instated a work from home policy as early as Dec. 27 when medical professionals warned us of what was to come.

I'd urge every resident to continue to get tested regularly, vaccinated if they haven't so already, and upgrade their masks to a KN95 as scientists have encouraged.

Our city is also working to help make preventative efforts more affordable and accessible by providing 'Combating COVID Kits' to residents which will include rapid at-home tests, city resources and more.

These are efforts I'm proud to champion and will continue to do so in our collective fight against COVID-19."