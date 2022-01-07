ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

73 Sullyruth Court

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful Litchfield II Model, practically new! Three bedrooms, two full and one half bath. This home has 2x6 construction, one car garage, plus a walk-out basement with rough-in for a future full bath. There are hardwood floors on the main level, quartz countertops,...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2210 Cecil Avenue

Come see this beautiful totally renovated 3 bedroom ,3 full bath townhouse within walking distance to public transportation, minutes from downtown and I 83! Only 2.5 miles from Johns Hopkins hospital! This home boast of a open floor plan with high ceilings and gleaming hardwood floors. The large eat in kitchen has custom kitchen cabinets, gorgeous granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This one won't last!!!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14 Carlin Lane

Perched upon the hill you will find this unique vacation cabin. Well, Septic, Electric, original round house added onto with a very nice addition with cement floor to add pex floor heating. Cathedral ceiling done in wood and the Fireplace to the ceiling and the woodstove in the other corner, you cannot get cold up here in the mountains. Large windows on one side for the mountain views, and patio doors leading to the front deck.Loft stairs behind to gain access to a sleeping loft. A must to see.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5026 Queensberry Avenue

Arv over 200k Multi unit means DOUBLE THE INCOME!!! Rent out both, or live in one and rent the other having somebody else pay your mortgage!!! Recent single family homes have sold for over 170k in area. Each unit is capable of having 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 Separate gas lines newly added. Build to suit to make your dream home or investment home!! Make an offer asap this wont last long!!! Serious buyers only.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3405 Ravenwood Avenue

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Thursday, January 27th & ends Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM. Tenant Occupied Brick Porch-Front Townhouse in the "Belair-Edison" Neighborhood of Baltimore City with 2 bedrooms plus a bonus room and 1 full bathroom; with 1,200+/- SF of above ground living space. The property is located on the boundary lines of Belair-Edison and Clifton Park. Current Gross Monthly Rent: $1,338. Current Scheduled Annual Income: $16,056. Section 8 Tenant. Section 8 pays $1,289/monthly. Tenant pays $49/monthly. Tenant pays BGE; owner pays water. Upper level: 2 bedrooms with a bonus room, and a full bath. Main level: separate living and dining rooms, and kitchen. Lower level: unfinished forced hot air heat, gas hot water heater, washer and dryer, walk-up from basement to backyard. Updates in 2021: New laminated wood flooring added on main and upper levels, Added central A/C and a new furnace, Granite counter tops in the kitchen, Added recessed lighting, Updated kitchen and bathroom, New appliances and faucets.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#I81#Coldwell Banker Premier#All Rights Reserved#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1200 Delbert

Well cared for End of Group Home featuring hard wood floors, bright and airy kitchen with updated white cabinets built in microwave & dishwasher, Stainless Steel Gas Range, Stainless Steel Refrigerator & Kitchen Backsplash. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and hall bath. The lower level features a rec room area, half bath and seperate laundry / storage room. The Covered front and back porches are the perfect place for those spring evenings. The rear yard is fenced and also features a covered patio. There is an extra fenced lot behind the home which features a 3 car parking pad & shed. This lot also conveys with the sale. This property is perfect for those family gatherings. Hurry visit this well cared for home today.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

61 Blue Spire Circle

Well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town house in Greenbriar at White Marsh. This town house features wall to wall new carpet as well as new tile planks within the kitchen and bathrooms. Bathrooms are updated, with one including a handicap accessible shower. The exterior of the condo has a simple charm, with a newly renovated roof and a quaint Amish door. A sizeable foyer welcomes homeowners and visitors alike, to the left of which is an office/bonus room. Down the hallways is a family room with access to the rear yard. One will also find a full bathroom on this floor. The upper floor of the condo boasts an open concept living room with deck access as well as a dining room, a spacious kitchen and a half bathroom. From the deck one can look down on the backyard, where a mid-sized shed also stands.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4671 Whitaker Place

This charming updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome nestled on a quiet street backing to mature trees is a commuters dream, and at the end of the day offers a serene place to come home to and enjoy. A bright open floor plan, laminate floors, and updated kitchen and baths are just a few features making this home such a gem and move in ready!******Warm laminate floors welcome you and usher you into the light filled living room boasting a wood burning fireplace. The sun filled dining room walks you out into the wooden fenced rear yard. Adjacent to the dining room is the updated kitchen with gleaming tile flooring and stainless steel appliances. ******Upstairs, three cheerful bedrooms share the well appointed updated full hall bath. ******All this in a peaceful residential setting. Commuters will appreciate the easy access I-95, the Virginia Railway Express, and Routes 1 and 234; while plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment can be found in nearby historic town of Occoquan, and Potomac Mills Mall just down the road. Great home for a first time buyer!!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1318 22ND Street NW , #401

This charming condo is located in the quintessential area of Dupont Circle! Adjacent to Rock Creek Park with walking paths galore and a community tennis court! WALK SCORE 100! Close to METRO, shops, restaurants and Georgetown/Downtown nightlife! This all brick boutique building has one of the lowest condo fees in the area! There is a community laundry room and community bike storage space for all residents. Each resident also has an extra storage unit! New windows installed in 2014! Pet friendly! This sun filled east facing unit has large windows with a beautiful view. This unit features exposed brick wall, wood-burning fireplace and huge closets. Owner also made many improvements (2016) in the unit - all new hardwood floors, kitchen appliances and granite countertops.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2820 E Baltimore Street

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Tuesday, January 22, 2022 & ends Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Exceptional Opportunity! Large End-of-Group Town-home, in a Very Desirable Location, Directly Facing "Patterson Park". The home includes 2,722+/- total square feet, 4 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. The main level includes an entry vestibule, living room, a dining room, kitchen with a door that leads to a fenced-in rear patio overlooking the backyard. The main level also includes a second entry way with access to the side of the house. The upper level of the home includes 2 large bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a laundry room. The third level of the home includes 2 bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The lower level/basement of the home is large and unfinished. Additional Features include hardwood floors throughout, arched doorways, french doors, and stamped tin ceiling in the dining room. Utilities include gas boiler, and gas water heater. The home has enormous potential.
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4108 Glenhunt Road

Great investment opportunity in highly sought after Edmondson village! This property is in need of major rehab work as the floors have fallen in from what appears to be water damage. It is believed to be 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom but visibility is limited due to unstable floors. Please feel free to reach out to the listing agent to ask any questions. This is being sold strictly as is, seller will not make any repairs.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9112 Covered Bridge Road

Nice 3BR, 2BA detached home with garage in Towson. Huge yard great for entertaining. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2022-01-10T20:50:44.49.
TOWSON, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

38 Keepsake Place

Welcome to Wakefield subdivision. This end-unit townhouse was fully renovated a year ago. A huge bonus to your buyer: the roof, all kitchen appliances and new floors were replaced/installed in 2021.This home offers three bedrooms with two and a half bathrooms: stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, granite countertops, lots of natural light throughout. Large backyard backs to the Lake. This property is conveniently located 3 miles from St. Charles Parkway, near plentiful options for retail, restaurants, and shopping.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2718 Mura Street

Looking for a creative homeowner or investor with an open mind and vision. This is a clean canvas that is ready for you to make your masterpiece. Bring your flashlight, plans, and creative ideas to turn this four bedroom/two bath rowhouse from brick and mortar to a home. Featuring laminet flooring. Property needs a full rehab from top to bottom. Check out the development that is going on in the Broadway East Neighborhood. Property is Sold As-Is, the seller will not make any repairs. No water, power, or sewer on in the property. Ask about other properties the seller has to sell. There is endless potential here and is waiting for a new owner/investor to make that a possibility!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

130 Turtle Creek Rd , #2

One level condo in immaculate condition in the "convenient to everything" Turtle Creek community. Ground level condo features the popular one bedroom floorplan with a "solarium" room which could be used as an office, study or guest room. Woodburning fireplace in the spacious living room, kitchen, dining room and bedroom with a large, walk in closet round out this cozy home. Recent improvements include fresh paint, screened porch, new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new bathroom vanity and drop ceiling removed from the kitchen. COA amenities include 2 pools, 2 tennis courts, play area, clubhouse, water/sewer, basic cable, trash, common area/exterior maintenance, parking & management.,Fireplace in Living Room.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

692 River Road

IF YOU ARE LOOKING for a place that can be "YOUR" own private oasis... where you can escape life's rigors... WE HAVE FOUND YOUR PLACE! JUST LISTED this all brick rambler on a full finished basement, attached 2-car garage, paved driveway and parking lot, two fireplaces, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, sun porch, covered patio, covered porch, open deck, gazebo, and an arch leading into a stoned surface patio sitting area with a gazebo at the end. This house has amazingly large rooms like the 20x15 formal living room w/wood fireplace, primary bedroom 20x16, lower level has a family room 20x15 with fireplace, rec room that is 30x25 with bar and sitting lounge area, plus a walk in cedar closet, half bath and an open pantry area with shelving. There is a summer kitchen with a commercial sink on the lower level with flue, laundry area (with a laundry drop from upper level). This is a HUGE house! It could be a possible second living area on the "walk out" lower level. Better drop what you are doing, right away, to come see this house...it won't be on the market long!!!!!! OH...did I forget to say... it is on 5 acres, has a HUGE workshop (with concrete floor and electric), a darling "she shed", it is located in Madison County, AND is located just a few minutes from 29 near the Robinson River!
MADISON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1100 Darley Avenue

AS-IS condition.The basement was used as a carry-out(Fried Chicken).Please call at least 2 hours before showing. Listing courtesy of S & S Realty & Investment, Llc. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2022-01-09T18:50:02.663.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

616 Sprite Way

ATTENTION ALL BUYERS....New Listing In Cloverleaf Commons At an Affordable Price!! Home remodeled from top to bottom within last few weeks. Walk-In level features half bath with new vanity and new flooring, large living space with new flooring and brand new kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Head on up to the 2nd level where this home boasts 2 bedrooms with brand new wall to wall carpet and new paint. This level also includes a full bath with new vanity and flooring. This 2nd level also includes the laundry area which saves many trips up and down stairs for your favorite chore. The 3rd level a very generous size master bedroom with more closet space than you will know what to do with. Master bedroom also includes a beautiful fireplace. There is also a beautiful master bathroom off the bedroom with brand new flooring and vanity. Home is conveniently located to all major routes, including Route 100, I97, and other major highways. Short commute to Baltimore, DC or Annapolis. Also very short drive to Ft. Meade as well! Come see this gem today!!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

55 Quartz Road

END UNIT TOWNHOUSE. Over 2,000 finished squared very well cared for and move in ready. This townhouse truly has it all with finished lower level, decking, kitchen with island, oversize primary bedroom with on suite with soaker tub and stand up shower and dual vanities. Look no further and come see today before it's gone.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

148 Darrington Street SW

Property Recently Appraised Value is $415,000.00 - This property has a new roof, furnace and AC Unit, washer and dryer, Windows replaced in the past 5 years. Hardwood Floors, modern kitchen, fully finished basement, large back yard for off-street parking. Home is conveniently located near I-295 and public transportation, including the Congress Heights and Southern Avenue Metro Stations, as well as restaurants, Safeway and Giant stores, Town Hall Education Arts and Recreation Campus; the Department of Homeland Security Complex and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy