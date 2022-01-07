ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music Update Jan. 7

By Erin Moore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity Weekly readers may recall a few months back when we profiled Sophie Blair, a local synth-pop artist with two fantastic EPs under her belt. Innovative, bop-ready and even glitchy and lo-fi at times, her dynamic music still exists in a realm that is pretty far flung from other synth pop...

MUSIC PICKS: DEC 30 - JAN 5

Escape into a crowd of impersonators this New Year's Eve by hanging out at New Year's Eve DIVA! For fans of the local drag impersonator series, there's nowhere else you probably want to be anyways, so come home to Dolly—and all the other fabulous stars waiting for you. Jason CoZmo, the unmistakable local Dolly Parton impersonator who leads the Viva impersonators and tribute artists with gusto, will absolutely be there. This night isn't all about Dolly, though, or even about any other of the glamorous artists—it's about New Year's! On top of rousing performances and hilarious impersonations from the divas, this show will also feature a ball-drop at midnight, followed by a celebration the whole crowd can get excited for. Besides Dolly, look forward to performances tributing Bette Midler, Cyndi Lauper, Elvis Presley, J-Lo, Lizzo and even more. The show will be at Metro Music Hall as usual, and doors are at 7:30 p.m., show at 9 p.m. Tickets are $45 at thevivaladivashow.com. Follow @thevivaladivashow on Instagram to keep up with all things DIVA in the new year.
MUSIC
Ellsworth American

Online music deiscussion Jan. 12

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Public Library will host musician Barry Wiesenfeld in a virtual program on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. A respected musicologist once referred to The Beatles as “One of the most transforming entities of 20th century music” and claimed that they changed the course of popular music forever. Can that possibly be true? Were they really so much more than just four rock ‘n’ roll “mop tops”? And what made them such a strong force that their music is still popular now, more than 50 years later? This single-session class will explore the phenomenon that was The Beatles – their growth, originality, musical innovations and lyric depth.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Reading Eagle

Rock Music Menu: ‘A Bowie Celebration’ livestream returns this Jan. 8

The second annual ‘A Bowie Celebration’ will take place January 8, on what would have been David Bowie’s 75th birthday. A star-studded lineup will be on hand for the livestream, which will be available on RollingLiveStudios.com and feature the iconic artist’s alumni band and a bevy of illustrious guest singers.
MUSIC
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

DJ Kay Slay Awake And Off Ventilator Following COVID-19 Scare

According to several confirmed reports including an update from his brother, DJ Kay Slay’s condition has improved since being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and he is now breathing on his own. After over a week of being in a Englewood, New Jersey hospital, legendary Hip Hop figure Kay Slay...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
DoYouRemember?

‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Star Irene Ryan Began Performing At 11 Years Old And Worked Right Up Until Her Death In 1973

Actress Irene Ryan was actually born Jessie Irene Noblitt in 1902. She began her career at the young age of 11 after winning a contest for singing the song “Pretty Baby.” It sparked her love for performing and acting and her career blossomed when she met Tim Ryan. They married when she was 20 and performed in vaudeville as a double act. They starred in several short comedies as Tim and Irene.
MUSIC
Billboard

Joe Simon, Chart-Topping R&B Singer, Dead at 85

Joe Simon, a Grammy-winning R&B singer whose hits included 1969’s “The Chokin’ Kind” and 1972’s “Power of Love” and was sampled in OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” and other hip-hop classics, died Monday (Dec. 13) in his longtime hometown near Chicago. He was 85.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
Deadline

James Mtume Dies: Grammy Winning Songwriter, Chart-Topping Group Leader Was 76

James Mtume, a percussionist who performed in Miles Davis’ seminal fusion band from 1971 to 1975 and later had hits with his own eponymous group, has died at the age 76. The daughter of Mtume’s late creative partner Reggie Lucas, Lisa Lucas, took to Twitter this morning to confirm the passing of the musician. “So much loss. So much grief. Rest in power to Uncle Mtume. My late fathers partner in crime, the co-creator of the songs of my life (and about my birth!). He was essential part of the life of the man who made me, therefore me too. Gone now....
MUSIC

