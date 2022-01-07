Music Update Jan. 7

Escape into a crowd of impersonators this New Year's Eve by hanging out at New Year's Eve DIVA! For fans of the local drag impersonator series, there's nowhere else you probably want to be anyways, so come home to Dolly—and all the other fabulous stars waiting for you. Jason CoZmo, the unmistakable local Dolly Parton impersonator who leads the Viva impersonators and tribute artists with gusto, will absolutely be there. This night isn't all about Dolly, though, or even about any other of the glamorous artists—it's about New Year's! On top of rousing performances and hilarious impersonations from the divas, this show will also feature a ball-drop at midnight, followed by a celebration the whole crowd can get excited for. Besides Dolly, look forward to performances tributing Bette Midler, Cyndi Lauper, Elvis Presley, J-Lo, Lizzo and even more. The show will be at Metro Music Hall as usual, and doors are at 7:30 p.m., show at 9 p.m. Tickets are $45 at thevivaladivashow.com. Follow @thevivaladivashow on Instagram to keep up with all things DIVA in the new year.

