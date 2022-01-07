ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1723 Hollins Street

Cover picture for the articleHISTORIC UNION SQUARE HOME offers casual, elegant and easy entertaining. With modern fully remodeled throughout and a decidedly custom interior this home features Master suites, a large family room, tons of storage, a private back...

14 Carlin Lane

Perched upon the hill you will find this unique vacation cabin. Well, Septic, Electric, original round house added onto with a very nice addition with cement floor to add pex floor heating. Cathedral ceiling done in wood and the Fireplace to the ceiling and the woodstove in the other corner, you cannot get cold up here in the mountains. Large windows on one side for the mountain views, and patio doors leading to the front deck.Loft stairs behind to gain access to a sleeping loft. A must to see.
2210 Cecil Avenue

Come see this beautiful totally renovated 3 bedroom ,3 full bath townhouse within walking distance to public transportation, minutes from downtown and I 83! Only 2.5 miles from Johns Hopkins hospital! This home boast of a open floor plan with high ceilings and gleaming hardwood floors. The large eat in kitchen has custom kitchen cabinets, gorgeous granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This one won't last!!!!
5026 Queensberry Avenue

Arv over 200k Multi unit means DOUBLE THE INCOME!!! Rent out both, or live in one and rent the other having somebody else pay your mortgage!!! Recent single family homes have sold for over 170k in area. Each unit is capable of having 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 Separate gas lines newly added. Build to suit to make your dream home or investment home!! Make an offer asap this wont last long!!! Serious buyers only.
17527 Four Gate Ln

Calling Investors and Cash Buyers! Two houses on one lot. House #1: doublewide, approx. 2400 sq ft, with 6 BR/3 FB, living room, family room and large room in partial basement. House #2: stick-built, approx. 1100 sq ft, with 3 BR/1 FB, kitchen and living room. Larger house has a detached two-car garage. Both houses recently renovated with new paint and carpet. Live in one and rent the other or rent out both for good cash flow.,Wood Cabinets,Fireplace in Family Room.
3405 Ravenwood Avenue

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Thursday, January 27th & ends Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM. Tenant Occupied Brick Porch-Front Townhouse in the "Belair-Edison" Neighborhood of Baltimore City with 2 bedrooms plus a bonus room and 1 full bathroom; with 1,200+/- SF of above ground living space. The property is located on the boundary lines of Belair-Edison and Clifton Park. Current Gross Monthly Rent: $1,338. Current Scheduled Annual Income: $16,056. Section 8 Tenant. Section 8 pays $1,289/monthly. Tenant pays $49/monthly. Tenant pays BGE; owner pays water. Upper level: 2 bedrooms with a bonus room, and a full bath. Main level: separate living and dining rooms, and kitchen. Lower level: unfinished forced hot air heat, gas hot water heater, washer and dryer, walk-up from basement to backyard. Updates in 2021: New laminated wood flooring added on main and upper levels, Added central A/C and a new furnace, Granite counter tops in the kitchen, Added recessed lighting, Updated kitchen and bathroom, New appliances and faucets.
BALTIMORE, MD
1200 Delbert

Well cared for End of Group Home featuring hard wood floors, bright and airy kitchen with updated white cabinets built in microwave & dishwasher, Stainless Steel Gas Range, Stainless Steel Refrigerator & Kitchen Backsplash. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and hall bath. The lower level features a rec room area, half bath and seperate laundry / storage room. The Covered front and back porches are the perfect place for those spring evenings. The rear yard is fenced and also features a covered patio. There is an extra fenced lot behind the home which features a 3 car parking pad & shed. This lot also conveys with the sale. This property is perfect for those family gatherings. Hurry visit this well cared for home today.
REAL ESTATE
4671 Whitaker Place

This charming updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome nestled on a quiet street backing to mature trees is a commuters dream, and at the end of the day offers a serene place to come home to and enjoy. A bright open floor plan, laminate floors, and updated kitchen and baths are just a few features making this home such a gem and move in ready!******Warm laminate floors welcome you and usher you into the light filled living room boasting a wood burning fireplace. The sun filled dining room walks you out into the wooden fenced rear yard. Adjacent to the dining room is the updated kitchen with gleaming tile flooring and stainless steel appliances. ******Upstairs, three cheerful bedrooms share the well appointed updated full hall bath. ******All this in a peaceful residential setting. Commuters will appreciate the easy access I-95, the Virginia Railway Express, and Routes 1 and 234; while plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment can be found in nearby historic town of Occoquan, and Potomac Mills Mall just down the road. Great home for a first time buyer!!
REAL ESTATE
61 Blue Spire Circle

Well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town house in Greenbriar at White Marsh. This town house features wall to wall new carpet as well as new tile planks within the kitchen and bathrooms. Bathrooms are updated, with one including a handicap accessible shower. The exterior of the condo has a simple charm, with a newly renovated roof and a quaint Amish door. A sizeable foyer welcomes homeowners and visitors alike, to the left of which is an office/bonus room. Down the hallways is a family room with access to the rear yard. One will also find a full bathroom on this floor. The upper floor of the condo boasts an open concept living room with deck access as well as a dining room, a spacious kitchen and a half bathroom. From the deck one can look down on the backyard, where a mid-sized shed also stands.
REAL ESTATE
Real Estate
555 Fox River Hills Way

Nestled in lovely Creekside Village, this beautiful 3 story garage townhome Sparkles! Professionally painted and professionally cleaned, this Immaculate home awaits the most Discriminating of buyers. All 3 levels of this home are above ground. Entry level provides garage, welcoming Foyer with 1/2 bath and delightful Family Room with brand new carpet and slider to back yard. Mid Level offers spacious Living Room with Gleaming hardwood floors and Sparkling Kitchen with Island, granite countertops, Stainless Appliances and 42" Stylish cabinets. Kitchen is complete with slider to Pergola Deck. Upper Level showcases 2 Lovely Bedrooms, spotless full bath and Grand Primary Suite with Private Bath, Walk-in closet ,Gorgeous Tray Ceiling and Laundry. On the sunniest of days you can still enjoy the Pergola Deck with its retractable awning, This is the only home in the Community with this unique Pergola Deck. Deck is maintenance free with a special draining system. Stairs from deck lead to private fenced back yard. Truly a 5 star property*
REAL ESTATE
2820 E Baltimore Street

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Tuesday, January 22, 2022 & ends Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Exceptional Opportunity! Large End-of-Group Town-home, in a Very Desirable Location, Directly Facing "Patterson Park". The home includes 2,722+/- total square feet, 4 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. The main level includes an entry vestibule, living room, a dining room, kitchen with a door that leads to a fenced-in rear patio overlooking the backyard. The main level also includes a second entry way with access to the side of the house. The upper level of the home includes 2 large bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a laundry room. The third level of the home includes 2 bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The lower level/basement of the home is large and unfinished. Additional Features include hardwood floors throughout, arched doorways, french doors, and stamped tin ceiling in the dining room. Utilities include gas boiler, and gas water heater. The home has enormous potential.
BALTIMORE, MD
4108 Glenhunt Road

Great investment opportunity in highly sought after Edmondson village! This property is in need of major rehab work as the floors have fallen in from what appears to be water damage. It is believed to be 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom but visibility is limited due to unstable floors. Please feel free to reach out to the listing agent to ask any questions. This is being sold strictly as is, seller will not make any repairs.
3322 Gwynns Falls Parkway

Prepare to be impressed by the newest offering by Ready 4 U Renovations! Located on a beautiful tree-lined corridor in Northwest Baltimore, this townhome is conveniently located near major highways, shopping, local attractions, and universities. This gem boasts three fully finished levels with multiple entertaining spaces and swoon-worthy design trends galore. As you enter the main level, the space is enveloped by hardwood floors, complemented by an abundance of natural light and neutral wall tones that will serve as the perfect backdrop for modern design living. The original charm is on full display with the restored transom, front door sidelights and the freshly restored main staircase. The open concept floor plan includes a spacious living room anchored by custom coffered ceilings, a custom tiled decorative fireplace and a large dining area that features multiple sunlit windows. A sizeable living room serves as the perfect place to congregate for family gatherings and entertainment. The reimagined gourmet kitchen boasts an 8-foot island, 42" soft close cabinetry, quartz countertops, an eye-catching backsplash, and sophisticated chrome hardware. The upgraded stainless steel appliance package includes a five-burner gas range, range hood, refrigerator, and built-in microwave. Just off of the kitchen is a powder room and direct access to the rear of the home. The second level is comprised of 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with ample space and storage. Retreat to the newly configured owner+GGs suite that includes a built-in fireplace, an accent wall detailed in shiplap, a private outdoor covered balcony, large walk-in-closet ready for your customizations and a spa-inspired private bath with custom tile and dual vanity. You'll enjoy the sizeable hall bath that incorporates designer quality tile and luxe chrome fixtures. The fully finished basement provides a sizeable family room, bedroom, additional full bath and storage room. Throughout the home, custom design is on full display with uniquely tiled baths, luxe lighting fixtures, and upgraded chrome hardware and faucet fixtures throughout. Delight in the home's exterior features which include a fenced-in rear yard, 2 car parking pad, and covered front porch. This home has been renovated with fully permitted plumbing, HVAC, and electrical work. This house will surely impress!
BALTIMORE, MD
6130 Aster View Lane

--TO BE BUILT-- 3 Story McPherson at Harrington Terrace. This modern town home has all the luxuries you want and need. You have to come to the model to see how open, airy and spacious this 24 foot wide townhome with 9 foot ceilings on every level truly is! This home is situated on a walk out lot so you will get tons of natural light throughout the lower level and the entire home. The McPherson comes complete with a true to size 2-car garage and rear yard- a rare find for townhomes in Frederick County. A spacious fully finished recreation room perfect for entertaining is included with your base cost and you can add a lower level full bathroom with walk in shower as an option so the home will have a total of 4 baths! The main level of this home is incredible. It truly is the heart of the home. It features a gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops and an expansive kitchen island you wont want to miss- included. Or you can customize your home and choose to upgrade to quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathroom. Add the 4 foot extension option and you will enjoy the pocket office, tons of extra cabinetry and can add a double wall oven and cook top. Stainless steel appliances, an outside venting microwave and pendant lighting are included with the base price of the home. Just off of the kitchen is the huge great room with a large half bath in the perfect location- tucked away from guests in the great room and far away from the kitchen! The dining area is spacious and airy and leads to your optional deck on the rear of your home. Upstairs, the 2 secondary bedrooms are the largest you will find in a townhome and both feature 8 foot closets. The primary bedroom is gorgeous with the walk in closet of your dreams and a spa-like primary ensuite that features a double bowl vanity and the oversized dual headed Roman Shower- included! You will love the McPherson!! It offers the perfect mix of luxurious, yet low maintenance living with the square footage of single family homes. Other floor plans and home sites available.Photos are representative.
REAL ESTATE
692 River Road

IF YOU ARE LOOKING for a place that can be "YOUR" own private oasis... where you can escape life's rigors... WE HAVE FOUND YOUR PLACE! JUST LISTED this all brick rambler on a full finished basement, attached 2-car garage, paved driveway and parking lot, two fireplaces, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, sun porch, covered patio, covered porch, open deck, gazebo, and an arch leading into a stoned surface patio sitting area with a gazebo at the end. This house has amazingly large rooms like the 20x15 formal living room w/wood fireplace, primary bedroom 20x16, lower level has a family room 20x15 with fireplace, rec room that is 30x25 with bar and sitting lounge area, plus a walk in cedar closet, half bath and an open pantry area with shelving. There is a summer kitchen with a commercial sink on the lower level with flue, laundry area (with a laundry drop from upper level). This is a HUGE house! It could be a possible second living area on the "walk out" lower level. Better drop what you are doing, right away, to come see this house...it won't be on the market long!!!!!! OH...did I forget to say... it is on 5 acres, has a HUGE workshop (with concrete floor and electric), a darling "she shed", it is located in Madison County, AND is located just a few minutes from 29 near the Robinson River!
MADISON COUNTY, VA
1100 Darley Avenue

AS-IS condition.The basement was used as a carry-out(Fried Chicken).Please call at least 2 hours before showing. Listing courtesy of S & S Realty & Investment, Llc. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2022-01-09T18:50:02.663.
148 Darrington Street SW

Property Recently Appraised Value is $415,000.00 - This property has a new roof, furnace and AC Unit, washer and dryer, Windows replaced in the past 5 years. Hardwood Floors, modern kitchen, fully finished basement, large back yard for off-street parking. Home is conveniently located near I-295 and public transportation, including the Congress Heights and Southern Avenue Metro Stations, as well as restaurants, Safeway and Giant stores, Town Hall Education Arts and Recreation Campus; the Department of Homeland Security Complex and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.
55 Quartz Road

END UNIT TOWNHOUSE. Over 2,000 finished squared very well cared for and move in ready. This townhouse truly has it all with finished lower level, decking, kitchen with island, oversize primary bedroom with on suite with soaker tub and stand up shower and dual vanities. Look no further and come see today before it's gone.
616 Sprite Way

ATTENTION ALL BUYERS....New Listing In Cloverleaf Commons At an Affordable Price!! Home remodeled from top to bottom within last few weeks. Walk-In level features half bath with new vanity and new flooring, large living space with new flooring and brand new kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Head on up to the 2nd level where this home boasts 2 bedrooms with brand new wall to wall carpet and new paint. This level also includes a full bath with new vanity and flooring. This 2nd level also includes the laundry area which saves many trips up and down stairs for your favorite chore. The 3rd level a very generous size master bedroom with more closet space than you will know what to do with. Master bedroom also includes a beautiful fireplace. There is also a beautiful master bathroom off the bedroom with brand new flooring and vanity. Home is conveniently located to all major routes, including Route 100, I97, and other major highways. Short commute to Baltimore, DC or Annapolis. Also very short drive to Ft. Meade as well! Come see this gem today!!
REAL ESTATE
23585 Overland Drive , #132

A one-of-a-kind opportunity at your fingertips. As you enter you will feel the luxury dripping from every space. With grand chandeliers, uniquely patterned floorings, and open space, your clients will know quality and attention to detail will be at the forefront. The Grand staircase will lead you to upstairs space where clients can overlook the entry. A private box like space really shows the details with custom rails, flooring and sconces. Prep space in the rear includes 2 commercial freezers, shelving and office. There are many growth and expansion opportunities for new owner, with lots of potential related to corporate/commercial customers, photography studio, home staging, show room, real estate staged photos, furniture showroom, marketing business, wedding dress showroom, interior design, Quinceanera/decoraciones venue ,lighting showroom, commercial/corporate meeting/events business .Start a high-end catering business in the current facility. party showroom, event coordinator. The options are endless!
HOME & GARDEN

