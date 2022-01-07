ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

3134 N Piedmont

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article**ATTENTION BUILDERS** 3134 N Piedmont Street**LOT 2B- 15,438 sf lot ** RPC # 04-038-261** Zoned R-10 located on a Cul- De-Sac in the highly desirable subdivision of Bellevue Forest** See documents for plat and other information***Exceptional location and...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2210 Cecil Avenue

Come see this beautiful totally renovated 3 bedroom ,3 full bath townhouse within walking distance to public transportation, minutes from downtown and I 83! Only 2.5 miles from Johns Hopkins hospital! This home boast of a open floor plan with high ceilings and gleaming hardwood floors. The large eat in kitchen has custom kitchen cabinets, gorgeous granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This one won't last!!!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

17527 Four Gate Ln

Calling Investors and Cash Buyers! Two houses on one lot. House #1: doublewide, approx. 2400 sq ft, with 6 BR/3 FB, living room, family room and large room in partial basement. House #2: stick-built, approx. 1100 sq ft, with 3 BR/1 FB, kitchen and living room. Larger house has a detached two-car garage. Both houses recently renovated with new paint and carpet. Live in one and rent the other or rent out both for good cash flow.,Wood Cabinets,Fireplace in Family Room.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5026 Queensberry Avenue

Arv over 200k Multi unit means DOUBLE THE INCOME!!! Rent out both, or live in one and rent the other having somebody else pay your mortgage!!! Recent single family homes have sold for over 170k in area. Each unit is capable of having 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 Separate gas lines newly added. Build to suit to make your dream home or investment home!! Make an offer asap this wont last long!!! Serious buyers only.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3405 Ravenwood Avenue

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Thursday, January 27th & ends Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM. Tenant Occupied Brick Porch-Front Townhouse in the "Belair-Edison" Neighborhood of Baltimore City with 2 bedrooms plus a bonus room and 1 full bathroom; with 1,200+/- SF of above ground living space. The property is located on the boundary lines of Belair-Edison and Clifton Park. Current Gross Monthly Rent: $1,338. Current Scheduled Annual Income: $16,056. Section 8 Tenant. Section 8 pays $1,289/monthly. Tenant pays $49/monthly. Tenant pays BGE; owner pays water. Upper level: 2 bedrooms with a bonus room, and a full bath. Main level: separate living and dining rooms, and kitchen. Lower level: unfinished forced hot air heat, gas hot water heater, washer and dryer, walk-up from basement to backyard. Updates in 2021: New laminated wood flooring added on main and upper levels, Added central A/C and a new furnace, Granite counter tops in the kitchen, Added recessed lighting, Updated kitchen and bathroom, New appliances and faucets.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piedmont#Housing List#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4671 Whitaker Place

This charming updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome nestled on a quiet street backing to mature trees is a commuters dream, and at the end of the day offers a serene place to come home to and enjoy. A bright open floor plan, laminate floors, and updated kitchen and baths are just a few features making this home such a gem and move in ready!******Warm laminate floors welcome you and usher you into the light filled living room boasting a wood burning fireplace. The sun filled dining room walks you out into the wooden fenced rear yard. Adjacent to the dining room is the updated kitchen with gleaming tile flooring and stainless steel appliances. ******Upstairs, three cheerful bedrooms share the well appointed updated full hall bath. ******All this in a peaceful residential setting. Commuters will appreciate the easy access I-95, the Virginia Railway Express, and Routes 1 and 234; while plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment can be found in nearby historic town of Occoquan, and Potomac Mills Mall just down the road. Great home for a first time buyer!!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1200 Delbert

Well cared for End of Group Home featuring hard wood floors, bright and airy kitchen with updated white cabinets built in microwave & dishwasher, Stainless Steel Gas Range, Stainless Steel Refrigerator & Kitchen Backsplash. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and hall bath. The lower level features a rec room area, half bath and seperate laundry / storage room. The Covered front and back porches are the perfect place for those spring evenings. The rear yard is fenced and also features a covered patio. There is an extra fenced lot behind the home which features a 3 car parking pad & shed. This lot also conveys with the sale. This property is perfect for those family gatherings. Hurry visit this well cared for home today.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1318 22ND Street NW , #401

This charming condo is located in the quintessential area of Dupont Circle! Adjacent to Rock Creek Park with walking paths galore and a community tennis court! WALK SCORE 100! Close to METRO, shops, restaurants and Georgetown/Downtown nightlife! This all brick boutique building has one of the lowest condo fees in the area! There is a community laundry room and community bike storage space for all residents. Each resident also has an extra storage unit! New windows installed in 2014! Pet friendly! This sun filled east facing unit has large windows with a beautiful view. This unit features exposed brick wall, wood-burning fireplace and huge closets. Owner also made many improvements (2016) in the unit - all new hardwood floors, kitchen appliances and granite countertops.
TENNIS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

61 Blue Spire Circle

Well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town house in Greenbriar at White Marsh. This town house features wall to wall new carpet as well as new tile planks within the kitchen and bathrooms. Bathrooms are updated, with one including a handicap accessible shower. The exterior of the condo has a simple charm, with a newly renovated roof and a quaint Amish door. A sizeable foyer welcomes homeowners and visitors alike, to the left of which is an office/bonus room. Down the hallways is a family room with access to the rear yard. One will also find a full bathroom on this floor. The upper floor of the condo boasts an open concept living room with deck access as well as a dining room, a spacious kitchen and a half bathroom. From the deck one can look down on the backyard, where a mid-sized shed also stands.
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Finch Drive

This home combines spacious living areas with ample opportunities for personalization. A covered entry leads past a laundry into an open floorplan, featuring a kitchen with a center island, a dining area, and a great room. The owner's suite is adjacent, and includes a walk-in closet and private bathroom. You'll find two additional bedrooms and a full bath, as well as a study and a covered deck. An unfinished basement completes this home. Residents will appreciate the rural comfort of nearby farms and open space combined with easy access to urban amenities in Hagerstown, Frederick and Harrisburg, as well as shopping and dining in Chambersburg. Customize your finishes at our Home Gallery. Photos & virtual tour of similar homes. Final price contingent on options & subject to change. Sales centers are OPEN! As we continue to implement social distancing measures and for the safety of everyone, we are encouraging visitors to call ahead to schedule a time slot, if possible. Virtual appointments are available as well! Currently selling off site.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4108 Glenhunt Road

Great investment opportunity in highly sought after Edmondson village! This property is in need of major rehab work as the floors have fallen in from what appears to be water damage. It is believed to be 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom but visibility is limited due to unstable floors. Please feel free to reach out to the listing agent to ask any questions. This is being sold strictly as is, seller will not make any repairs.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2718 Mura Street

Looking for a creative homeowner or investor with an open mind and vision. This is a clean canvas that is ready for you to make your masterpiece. Bring your flashlight, plans, and creative ideas to turn this four bedroom/two bath rowhouse from brick and mortar to a home. Featuring laminet flooring. Property needs a full rehab from top to bottom. Check out the development that is going on in the Broadway East Neighborhood. Property is Sold As-Is, the seller will not make any repairs. No water, power, or sewer on in the property. Ask about other properties the seller has to sell. There is endless potential here and is waiting for a new owner/investor to make that a possibility!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6130 Aster View Lane

--TO BE BUILT-- 3 Story McPherson at Harrington Terrace. This modern town home has all the luxuries you want and need. You have to come to the model to see how open, airy and spacious this 24 foot wide townhome with 9 foot ceilings on every level truly is! This home is situated on a walk out lot so you will get tons of natural light throughout the lower level and the entire home. The McPherson comes complete with a true to size 2-car garage and rear yard- a rare find for townhomes in Frederick County. A spacious fully finished recreation room perfect for entertaining is included with your base cost and you can add a lower level full bathroom with walk in shower as an option so the home will have a total of 4 baths! The main level of this home is incredible. It truly is the heart of the home. It features a gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops and an expansive kitchen island you wont want to miss- included. Or you can customize your home and choose to upgrade to quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathroom. Add the 4 foot extension option and you will enjoy the pocket office, tons of extra cabinetry and can add a double wall oven and cook top. Stainless steel appliances, an outside venting microwave and pendant lighting are included with the base price of the home. Just off of the kitchen is the huge great room with a large half bath in the perfect location- tucked away from guests in the great room and far away from the kitchen! The dining area is spacious and airy and leads to your optional deck on the rear of your home. Upstairs, the 2 secondary bedrooms are the largest you will find in a townhome and both feature 8 foot closets. The primary bedroom is gorgeous with the walk in closet of your dreams and a spa-like primary ensuite that features a double bowl vanity and the oversized dual headed Roman Shower- included! You will love the McPherson!! It offers the perfect mix of luxurious, yet low maintenance living with the square footage of single family homes. Other floor plans and home sites available.Photos are representative.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

692 River Road

IF YOU ARE LOOKING for a place that can be "YOUR" own private oasis... where you can escape life's rigors... WE HAVE FOUND YOUR PLACE! JUST LISTED this all brick rambler on a full finished basement, attached 2-car garage, paved driveway and parking lot, two fireplaces, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, sun porch, covered patio, covered porch, open deck, gazebo, and an arch leading into a stoned surface patio sitting area with a gazebo at the end. This house has amazingly large rooms like the 20x15 formal living room w/wood fireplace, primary bedroom 20x16, lower level has a family room 20x15 with fireplace, rec room that is 30x25 with bar and sitting lounge area, plus a walk in cedar closet, half bath and an open pantry area with shelving. There is a summer kitchen with a commercial sink on the lower level with flue, laundry area (with a laundry drop from upper level). This is a HUGE house! It could be a possible second living area on the "walk out" lower level. Better drop what you are doing, right away, to come see this house...it won't be on the market long!!!!!! OH...did I forget to say... it is on 5 acres, has a HUGE workshop (with concrete floor and electric), a darling "she shed", it is located in Madison County, AND is located just a few minutes from 29 near the Robinson River!
MADISON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

55 Quartz Road

END UNIT TOWNHOUSE. Over 2,000 finished squared very well cared for and move in ready. This townhouse truly has it all with finished lower level, decking, kitchen with island, oversize primary bedroom with on suite with soaker tub and stand up shower and dual vanities. Look no further and come see today before it's gone.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1100 Darley Avenue

AS-IS condition.The basement was used as a carry-out(Fried Chicken).Please call at least 2 hours before showing. Listing courtesy of S & S Realty & Investment, Llc. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2022-01-09T18:50:02.663.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

148 Darrington Street SW

Property Recently Appraised Value is $415,000.00 - This property has a new roof, furnace and AC Unit, washer and dryer, Windows replaced in the past 5 years. Hardwood Floors, modern kitchen, fully finished basement, large back yard for off-street parking. Home is conveniently located near I-295 and public transportation, including the Congress Heights and Southern Avenue Metro Stations, as well as restaurants, Safeway and Giant stores, Town Hall Education Arts and Recreation Campus; the Department of Homeland Security Complex and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

23585 Overland Drive , #132

A one-of-a-kind opportunity at your fingertips. As you enter you will feel the luxury dripping from every space. With grand chandeliers, uniquely patterned floorings, and open space, your clients will know quality and attention to detail will be at the forefront. The Grand staircase will lead you to upstairs space where clients can overlook the entry. A private box like space really shows the details with custom rails, flooring and sconces. Prep space in the rear includes 2 commercial freezers, shelving and office. There are many growth and expansion opportunities for new owner, with lots of potential related to corporate/commercial customers, photography studio, home staging, show room, real estate staged photos, furniture showroom, marketing business, wedding dress showroom, interior design, Quinceanera/decoraciones venue ,lighting showroom, commercial/corporate meeting/events business .Start a high-end catering business in the current facility. party showroom, event coordinator. The options are endless!
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3808 Ferrara Drive

Price reduced, Open, modern breathtaking space move in ready".whole house freshly painted. New Carpet on upper level,Living/Dining rooms. Big size kitchen with brand new Refrigerator and Stove, one year old Microwave open Island to Living/Dining rooms. Half Bath in Main level. Master w/ bath and 2 additional ample sized bedrooms and full bath upper level. Basement offers full walkout level and additional bedroom w Full bath. Lots of additional storage. Extra Refrigerator in basement, Washer and Dryer and Three years old HVAC. Private fenced back yard that back to Common Area. Home has been well maintained. Mins to community pool. Convenient to bus and metro redline. Schedule by calling showing person.All extra refrigerators in basement come in AS-IS condition. Thank you for showing.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

320 Meadowcroft Lane

Situated a stone's throw from the Glen Ellen Trail of Loch Raven Reservoir finds a beautiful colonial in the community of Meadowcroft. Surrounded by mature trees, this private end of cul-de-sac location is a perfect blend of a tranquil setting with Koi pond, wavy bamboo and the meandering Long Branch Quarter Creek. This desirable home offers quick access to major thoroughfares, shopping and dining. Main level feature's a spacious eat-in kitchen opening to the sun filled family room with cozy fireplace and adjoining wet bar. Large formal living room & dining room flank the stately two story foyer. Home office/bonus space is just off the family room. Convenient main level laundry/mudroom with direct access to the oversized side-entry garage. The upper level offers 4 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms, including the tremendous primary suite with cathedral ceilings and a sitting area/nursery/bonus room and closets galore! Lower level features a family room with stone fireplace, bonus room, bedroom, full bath and walk-out to yard. Dual zone heating & cooling, 9+GG+ ceilings, freshly painted and move-in ready.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7209 Stover Court

Great space in a perfect location! 3 level townhouse with two master suites! Separate dining area and living room with large windows throughout. Wood floors on main level and carpeted upstairs and basement. 2nd floor washer and dryer! One assigned parking space and lots of visitor parking. Community complete with playground and tennis courts. Walk the trails of nearby Huntley Meadows Park. Only a few short miles to Huntington Metro, beltway, and Fort Belvoir.
MLS

