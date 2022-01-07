ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alert! Obamacare Open Enrollment Ends January 15

By Trenton Straube
Tu Salud
Tu Salud
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New Year’s Day has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to get federal health insurance for 2022. However, the deadline fast approaches. Open enrollment for health plans via the Affordable Care Act (ACA, or Obamacare) ends Saturday, January 15. You can sign...

www.tusaludmag.com

WABE

Open enrollment for ACA health insurance ends Saturday

The Affordable Care Act signup deadline is fast approaching. Georgians have until Jan. 15 to select a health plan on healthcare.gov. On Monday’s edition of “Closer Look,” Lakeisha Samuels, an Affordable Care Act enrollment navigator with the Georgia Primary Care Association, talked with program host Rose Scott about open enrollment, changes to the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace, catastrophic plans, and what Georgians should know before selecting a coverage plan.
HEALTH
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Deadline to enroll in Affordable Care Act is January 15

(WTVO) — Those planning to get health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act only have just a few days left to enroll. The deadline is this Saturday, Jan. 15. Nearly 14 million people have already signed up. Officials said that health insurance is especially important as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge. While getting […]
HEALTH
brproud.com

Blue Cross reminds residents of open enrollment period ending on Jan. 15

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana reminds residents that open enrollment ends on Saturday, Jan. 15. Individual health plans can be purchased on healthcare.gov. Coverage will begin on February 1, 2022, for those enrolling by Saturday. “Outside of the Open Enrollment Period, you...
BATON ROUGE, LA
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment deadline less than a week away

There is still time to get coverage in the Health Insurance Marketplace through the Affordable Care Act. Saturday, January 15, 2022, is the last day to enroll in or change plans for 2022 coverage. After the Open Enrollment deadline, people can enroll or change plans only if they qualify for a Special Enrollment Period.
HOUSTON, TX
Person
Xavier Becerra
Chillico Constitution-Tribune

Open Enrollment assistance

The annual open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act has been extended through Jan. 15. The extension will allow consumers more time to review their plan choices, seek in-person assistance and enroll in the plan that best meets their needs. Many more Missourians may now be eligible for comprehensive...
MISSOURI STATE
KRQE News 13

beWellnm open enrollment period extended until Jan. 15

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – beWellnm, the New Mexico health insurance exchange is currently holding its open enrollment period for health insurance. It is extending its enrollment period and premium payments for effective coverage beginning January 2022. New Mexicans now have until January 15, 2022, to enroll and until January...
ECONOMY
KATU.com

Moda Health: Open Enrollment Reminders

There is still time to sign up for 2022 health insurance. Margaret Thornburg, Vice President of Customer Service for Moda Health, joined us to share important tips and reminders. You can learn more about Moda’s plans and others at healthcare.gov or go to Moda’s site, modahealth.com/shop. For more...
PORTLAND, OR
The Mendocino Voice

Need health insurance? Enroll with Covered California by Dec. 31 for January coverage

MENDOCINO Co., 12/30/21 — For Californians that don’t have health insurance, Covered California provides a variety of options, and the annual enrollment period is open now until January 31, 2022. For people seeking health coverage starting January 1, you can enroll and pay the first bill by December 31 and have health insurance starting in the new year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
#Affordable Care Act#Health Plan#Health System#Health Care Plan#Aca#Healthcare Gov#Getcovered#The American Rescue Plan
Daily Journal

Don't be afraid to ask for help during open enrollment

Open enrollment for coverage on the Affordable Care Act's exchanges began Nov. 1 in most states. That may be a daunting prospect. A recent survey found that most Americans admit to feeling "completely lost when it comes to understanding health insurance." Licensed agents and brokers can simplify the process of...
HEALTH
KREX

Open enrollment ends Jan. 15, more people eligible through subsidies

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Health care is now more affordable, thanks to the American Rescue Plan. Since March, Monica Caballeros, MPA says more people are taking advantage of getting covered. “As of December 8, we had almost 160,000 Coloradans and who have signed up for a plan that provides coverage in 2022,” Monica Caballeros, […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
healthcanal.com

American Rescue Plan: Sign Up for Obamacare 2022

Obamacare 2021 saw rates of unprecedented interest during open enrollment last year. Obamacare open enrollment 2022 is expected to uphold this trend, especially in light of the Biden administration’s newly-amended American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package approved to support Americans still reeling financially from the pandemic. If...
HEALTH
Nevada Current

Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared unconvinced Friday of the Biden administration’s authority to impose a vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses, casting doubt on a key piece of the White House COVID-19 response. The justices seemed potentially more comfortable with another Biden administration rule to fight the virus that requires certain health care workers […] The post Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Medicare must soon say whether it will cover the pricey new Alzheimer's drug

Good Monday morning — where we regret to inform you that Terps basketball lost by one point to Wisconsin last night. 🐢. Today, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) doesn't support his own previous counteroffer to President Biden's economic package, and the federal government is resuming shipping treatments that may not work against omicron. But first:
HEALTH
