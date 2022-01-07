ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Sawmill Road

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLot is just of State Route 638. No mountain rds. Community offers a Lake (Deer Lake). For this price seller won't pay for the perk. Listing courtesy of The Himes Group, Llc....

14 Carlin Lane

Perched upon the hill you will find this unique vacation cabin. Well, Septic, Electric, original round house added onto with a very nice addition with cement floor to add pex floor heating. Cathedral ceiling done in wood and the Fireplace to the ceiling and the woodstove in the other corner, you cannot get cold up here in the mountains. Large windows on one side for the mountain views, and patio doors leading to the front deck.Loft stairs behind to gain access to a sleeping loft. A must to see.
501 N Calhoun Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 1/25/2022 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 1/27/2022 @ 11:40 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $7,500. 10% Buyer's Premium will be added to the high bid. 2 Story End Unit Townhouse located in the Harlem Park area. JUST MINUTES to Harlem Square Park, Lafayette Square Park, and Upton Metro Station. Easy access to major traffic artery MD Route 40 (W Franklin St). Property is setup as a storefront on the 1st floor, and apartments on both the second floor and third floor. Both apartments are accessible via the rear of the building. Property is Vacant.
17527 Four Gate Ln

Calling Investors and Cash Buyers! Two houses on one lot. House #1: doublewide, approx. 2400 sq ft, with 6 BR/3 FB, living room, family room and large room in partial basement. House #2: stick-built, approx. 1100 sq ft, with 3 BR/1 FB, kitchen and living room. Larger house has a detached two-car garage. Both houses recently renovated with new paint and carpet. Live in one and rent the other or rent out both for good cash flow.,Wood Cabinets,Fireplace in Family Room.
5026 Queensberry Avenue

Arv over 200k Multi unit means DOUBLE THE INCOME!!! Rent out both, or live in one and rent the other having somebody else pay your mortgage!!! Recent single family homes have sold for over 170k in area. Each unit is capable of having 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 Separate gas lines newly added. Build to suit to make your dream home or investment home!! Make an offer asap this wont last long!!! Serious buyers only.
555 Fox River Hills Way

Nestled in lovely Creekside Village, this beautiful 3 story garage townhome Sparkles! Professionally painted and professionally cleaned, this Immaculate home awaits the most Discriminating of buyers. All 3 levels of this home are above ground. Entry level provides garage, welcoming Foyer with 1/2 bath and delightful Family Room with brand new carpet and slider to back yard. Mid Level offers spacious Living Room with Gleaming hardwood floors and Sparkling Kitchen with Island, granite countertops, Stainless Appliances and 42" Stylish cabinets. Kitchen is complete with slider to Pergola Deck. Upper Level showcases 2 Lovely Bedrooms, spotless full bath and Grand Primary Suite with Private Bath, Walk-in closet ,Gorgeous Tray Ceiling and Laundry. On the sunniest of days you can still enjoy the Pergola Deck with its retractable awning, This is the only home in the Community with this unique Pergola Deck. Deck is maintenance free with a special draining system. Stairs from deck lead to private fenced back yard. Truly a 5 star property*
4108 Glenhunt Road

Great investment opportunity in highly sought after Edmondson village! This property is in need of major rehab work as the floors have fallen in from what appears to be water damage. It is believed to be 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom but visibility is limited due to unstable floors. Please feel free to reach out to the listing agent to ask any questions. This is being sold strictly as is, seller will not make any repairs.
38 Keepsake Place

Welcome to Wakefield subdivision. This end-unit townhouse was fully renovated a year ago. A huge bonus to your buyer: the roof, all kitchen appliances and new floors were replaced/installed in 2021.This home offers three bedrooms with two and a half bathrooms: stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, granite countertops, lots of natural light throughout. Large backyard backs to the Lake. This property is conveniently located 3 miles from St. Charles Parkway, near plentiful options for retail, restaurants, and shopping.
2718 Mura Street

Looking for a creative homeowner or investor with an open mind and vision. This is a clean canvas that is ready for you to make your masterpiece. Bring your flashlight, plans, and creative ideas to turn this four bedroom/two bath rowhouse from brick and mortar to a home. Featuring laminet flooring. Property needs a full rehab from top to bottom. Check out the development that is going on in the Broadway East Neighborhood. Property is Sold As-Is, the seller will not make any repairs. No water, power, or sewer on in the property. Ask about other properties the seller has to sell. There is endless potential here and is waiting for a new owner/investor to make that a possibility!!
55 Quartz Road

END UNIT TOWNHOUSE. Over 2,000 finished squared very well cared for and move in ready. This townhouse truly has it all with finished lower level, decking, kitchen with island, oversize primary bedroom with on suite with soaker tub and stand up shower and dual vanities. Look no further and come see today before it's gone.
1100 Darley Avenue

AS-IS condition.The basement was used as a carry-out(Fried Chicken).Please call at least 2 hours before showing.
Farm Ridge Road

0.62 Acre of Raw Land with Amazing Scenic Valley Views, and Near Gorgeous Shenandoah River. Less than 5 Miles to Route 50 towards Winchester, Haymarket, & Middleburg. 11 Miles to I-66 Exit 13 in Linden for Easy Commuting East to D.C. & West towards I-81 to Martinsburg & Harrisonburg. Sale Includes Lots: 7A 1 134 & 7A 1 135 totaling 0.62 Acre (Needs to be Combined) within Sanitary District of Shenandoah Farms Ridge. HOA website has "Common Properties" List of nearby Boat Landings, Parks, etc. maintained by the HOA.
3322 Gwynns Falls Parkway

Prepare to be impressed by the newest offering by Ready 4 U Renovations! Located on a beautiful tree-lined corridor in Northwest Baltimore, this townhome is conveniently located near major highways, shopping, local attractions, and universities. This gem boasts three fully finished levels with multiple entertaining spaces and swoon-worthy design trends galore. As you enter the main level, the space is enveloped by hardwood floors, complemented by an abundance of natural light and neutral wall tones that will serve as the perfect backdrop for modern design living. The original charm is on full display with the restored transom, front door sidelights and the freshly restored main staircase. The open concept floor plan includes a spacious living room anchored by custom coffered ceilings, a custom tiled decorative fireplace and a large dining area that features multiple sunlit windows. A sizeable living room serves as the perfect place to congregate for family gatherings and entertainment. The reimagined gourmet kitchen boasts an 8-foot island, 42" soft close cabinetry, quartz countertops, an eye-catching backsplash, and sophisticated chrome hardware. The upgraded stainless steel appliance package includes a five-burner gas range, range hood, refrigerator, and built-in microwave. Just off of the kitchen is a powder room and direct access to the rear of the home. The second level is comprised of 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with ample space and storage. Retreat to the newly configured owner+GGs suite that includes a built-in fireplace, an accent wall detailed in shiplap, a private outdoor covered balcony, large walk-in-closet ready for your customizations and a spa-inspired private bath with custom tile and dual vanity. You'll enjoy the sizeable hall bath that incorporates designer quality tile and luxe chrome fixtures. The fully finished basement provides a sizeable family room, bedroom, additional full bath and storage room. Throughout the home, custom design is on full display with uniquely tiled baths, luxe lighting fixtures, and upgraded chrome hardware and faucet fixtures throughout. Delight in the home's exterior features which include a fenced-in rear yard, 2 car parking pad, and covered front porch. This home has been renovated with fully permitted plumbing, HVAC, and electrical work. This house will surely impress!
6130 Aster View Lane

--TO BE BUILT-- 3 Story McPherson at Harrington Terrace. This modern town home has all the luxuries you want and need. You have to come to the model to see how open, airy and spacious this 24 foot wide townhome with 9 foot ceilings on every level truly is! This home is situated on a walk out lot so you will get tons of natural light throughout the lower level and the entire home. The McPherson comes complete with a true to size 2-car garage and rear yard- a rare find for townhomes in Frederick County. A spacious fully finished recreation room perfect for entertaining is included with your base cost and you can add a lower level full bathroom with walk in shower as an option so the home will have a total of 4 baths! The main level of this home is incredible. It truly is the heart of the home. It features a gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops and an expansive kitchen island you wont want to miss- included. Or you can customize your home and choose to upgrade to quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathroom. Add the 4 foot extension option and you will enjoy the pocket office, tons of extra cabinetry and can add a double wall oven and cook top. Stainless steel appliances, an outside venting microwave and pendant lighting are included with the base price of the home. Just off of the kitchen is the huge great room with a large half bath in the perfect location- tucked away from guests in the great room and far away from the kitchen! The dining area is spacious and airy and leads to your optional deck on the rear of your home. Upstairs, the 2 secondary bedrooms are the largest you will find in a townhome and both feature 8 foot closets. The primary bedroom is gorgeous with the walk in closet of your dreams and a spa-like primary ensuite that features a double bowl vanity and the oversized dual headed Roman Shower- included! You will love the McPherson!! It offers the perfect mix of luxurious, yet low maintenance living with the square footage of single family homes. Other floor plans and home sites available.Photos are representative.
148 Darrington Street SW

Property Recently Appraised Value is $415,000.00 - This property has a new roof, furnace and AC Unit, washer and dryer, Windows replaced in the past 5 years. Hardwood Floors, modern kitchen, fully finished basement, large back yard for off-street parking. Home is conveniently located near I-295 and public transportation, including the Congress Heights and Southern Avenue Metro Stations, as well as restaurants, Safeway and Giant stores, Town Hall Education Arts and Recreation Campus; the Department of Homeland Security Complex and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.
Lot 21 Parcel 181 Ripley Way

Wooded lot 21 Parcel #181 adjacent to a second wooded lot also available for purchase separately or in a single transaction total acreage for both lots 1.96.
2300 Bentonia Court

A must SEE!!! Nestled in a quiet community of PENNSYLVANIA PLACE . This gem is a find. Three bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths . All it need is your special touch. This home is a few miles to Beltway, Inter State 95, DC, and Commuter Routes. Close to the Mall, Shopping Centers, and Restaurants. This home can use some a new carpet upstairs , and fresh paint. The price reflects that.
13 Gates Park Court

Beautiful 3-story home ready for its new owner. You are greeted by french doors that lead to an office on the first level when you walk into the home, along with the open family room and half bath. Once you are finished working and relaxing, go upstairs to the open floor plan where you will experience the large gourmet kitchen with island and living/dining room space. On the top floor is the master suite with a huge walk-in closet and shower. The washer and dryer are also located on the top level for convenience. This is a must-see!!
1 Manifold Court

Come see this beauty! Much pride put into this meticulously kept home. New appliances, New Floors, New fence, New Deck, all mechanicals newer in the past couple years. Sump pump and vapor barrier in crawl space. Recessed lighting and more. This is single level living at its finest. Large Yard is flat with a nice deck for entertaining. Convenient to many major highways. Easy parking in front of your home.
161 Marsh Hill Road

Recently renovated cottage on Deep Creek Lake! This lakefront 3 Bed 1.5 Bath is located right in the heart of everything, just minutes from bars & restaurants, state parks and right across the street from the slopes at WISP Resort. Updated floors, exterior, countertops and appliances, this cozy cottage has a retro feel, with the comforts of modern living. Do not miss your chance to see this centrally located piece of Deep Creek for yourself! Call today for details.
8312-C Kingsgate Road , #528

OPEN SUNDAY 1/9 1-3PM. This wonderful one level condo overlooks expansive common area and trees. Vcant and ready for new Owners. This is the biggest one level condo in Cardinal Forest community. Fresh tasteful light gray paint throughout with bright white trim include all new baseboards. New gray carpet 2019. Updated maple cabinetry in kitchen w/new appliances including stainless smooth-top stove and new vinyl plank flooring. Brand new washer and ventless dryer. 2 full baths, both updated in the last few years to include walk-in shower in primary bath and tub with jets in hall bath. Updated vinyl tilt-in windows approx 2003 and updated French door with side panel windows approx 2008. Updated front fire safety door also 2008. Most doors have been updated with solid wood 6-panel doors. Updated electric panel and outlets including GFCIs in kitchen, baths, and balcony outlet. Updated HVAC 2018 and water heater 2019. Cardinal Forest condo fee includes: Gas heat, water/sewer, exterior building and common ground maintanence, 2 community pools, 2 party rooms for rent (on pause currently due to covid), multiple tennis court and tot-lots. Cardinal Forest Elementary School down the block plus Irving MS and West Springfield HS approx 1 mile away. Bus service nearby to Pentagon Metro. Shopping nearby includes Whole Foods, and 2 Giant Food. Need that morning coffee, Panera and Starbucks off Rolling Rd. Hurrry this wonderful condo will not last long!
