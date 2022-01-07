3130 N Piedmont Street

Built in 1984, this energy-efficient home is one of only a few homes in the Lakeside neighborhood that was constructed after the 1960s. This winter lake-view house backs to the woods and has a roomy layout with comfortable flow for entertaining. What's unique about this home is its many sustainable, energy-saving and water-conserving features. Solatubes light up the kitchen and hall bath during daylight hours. Toto low-flow toilets and a Nebia low-flow shower in the primary bathroom save water. Automatic Delta faucets in the upstairs bathrooms are another water-saver. Four high-efficiency Mitsubishi mini-split heat pumps heat and cool the house, and a GeoSpring heat pump water heater provides energy-efficient hot water. In the summertime, a high-efficiency Fral dehumidifier keeps the downstairs comfortable, and a Sense whole-house energy management system monitors electricity consumption. An electric vehicle Level 2 (240 volt) charger has been installed at the top of the driveway, and two rain barrels collect water for landscape irrigation. Edible landscaping provides gallons of blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, wineberries, elderberries, and herbs. All of this sits squarely in one of Greenbelt's loveliest neighborhoods, convenient to walking paths leading to the lake park, and (in the other direction) to the town center including the Co-op grocery store, New Deal Cafe, and Old Greenbelt Theatre. Note: solar panels on roof are owned, not leased BUT the inverter is not functional and sold as is.
