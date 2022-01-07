ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4017 Rustico Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome see this wonderful townhouse with 3 bedrooms & full bathroom upstairs. Large living room & Big Country Kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, SS Appliances including electric stove, dishwasher, side/by/side refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal & pantry. Double pane windows, steel front door,...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14 Carlin Lane

Perched upon the hill you will find this unique vacation cabin. Well, Septic, Electric, original round house added onto with a very nice addition with cement floor to add pex floor heating. Cathedral ceiling done in wood and the Fireplace to the ceiling and the woodstove in the other corner, you cannot get cold up here in the mountains. Large windows on one side for the mountain views, and patio doors leading to the front deck.Loft stairs behind to gain access to a sleeping loft. A must to see.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2210 Cecil Avenue

Come see this beautiful totally renovated 3 bedroom ,3 full bath townhouse within walking distance to public transportation, minutes from downtown and I 83! Only 2.5 miles from Johns Hopkins hospital! This home boast of a open floor plan with high ceilings and gleaming hardwood floors. The large eat in kitchen has custom kitchen cabinets, gorgeous granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This one won't last!!!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

17527 Four Gate Ln

Calling Investors and Cash Buyers! Two houses on one lot. House #1: doublewide, approx. 2400 sq ft, with 6 BR/3 FB, living room, family room and large room in partial basement. House #2: stick-built, approx. 1100 sq ft, with 3 BR/1 FB, kitchen and living room. Larger house has a detached two-car garage. Both houses recently renovated with new paint and carpet. Live in one and rent the other or rent out both for good cash flow.,Wood Cabinets,Fireplace in Family Room.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5026 Queensberry Avenue

Arv over 200k Multi unit means DOUBLE THE INCOME!!! Rent out both, or live in one and rent the other having somebody else pay your mortgage!!! Recent single family homes have sold for over 170k in area. Each unit is capable of having 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 Separate gas lines newly added. Build to suit to make your dream home or investment home!! Make an offer asap this wont last long!!! Serious buyers only.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1318 22ND Street NW , #401

This charming condo is located in the quintessential area of Dupont Circle! Adjacent to Rock Creek Park with walking paths galore and a community tennis court! WALK SCORE 100! Close to METRO, shops, restaurants and Georgetown/Downtown nightlife! This all brick boutique building has one of the lowest condo fees in the area! There is a community laundry room and community bike storage space for all residents. Each resident also has an extra storage unit! New windows installed in 2014! Pet friendly! This sun filled east facing unit has large windows with a beautiful view. This unit features exposed brick wall, wood-burning fireplace and huge closets. Owner also made many improvements (2016) in the unit - all new hardwood floors, kitchen appliances and granite countertops.
TENNIS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4108 Glenhunt Road

Great investment opportunity in highly sought after Edmondson village! This property is in need of major rehab work as the floors have fallen in from what appears to be water damage. It is believed to be 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom but visibility is limited due to unstable floors. Please feel free to reach out to the listing agent to ask any questions. This is being sold strictly as is, seller will not make any repairs.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

38 Keepsake Place

Welcome to Wakefield subdivision. This end-unit townhouse was fully renovated a year ago. A huge bonus to your buyer: the roof, all kitchen appliances and new floors were replaced/installed in 2021.This home offers three bedrooms with two and a half bathrooms: stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, granite countertops, lots of natural light throughout. Large backyard backs to the Lake. This property is conveniently located 3 miles from St. Charles Parkway, near plentiful options for retail, restaurants, and shopping.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

692 River Road

IF YOU ARE LOOKING for a place that can be "YOUR" own private oasis... where you can escape life's rigors... WE HAVE FOUND YOUR PLACE! JUST LISTED this all brick rambler on a full finished basement, attached 2-car garage, paved driveway and parking lot, two fireplaces, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, sun porch, covered patio, covered porch, open deck, gazebo, and an arch leading into a stoned surface patio sitting area with a gazebo at the end. This house has amazingly large rooms like the 20x15 formal living room w/wood fireplace, primary bedroom 20x16, lower level has a family room 20x15 with fireplace, rec room that is 30x25 with bar and sitting lounge area, plus a walk in cedar closet, half bath and an open pantry area with shelving. There is a summer kitchen with a commercial sink on the lower level with flue, laundry area (with a laundry drop from upper level). This is a HUGE house! It could be a possible second living area on the "walk out" lower level. Better drop what you are doing, right away, to come see this house...it won't be on the market long!!!!!! OH...did I forget to say... it is on 5 acres, has a HUGE workshop (with concrete floor and electric), a darling "she shed", it is located in Madison County, AND is located just a few minutes from 29 near the Robinson River!
MADISON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9112 Covered Bridge Road

Nice 3BR, 2BA detached home with garage in Towson. Huge yard great for entertaining.
TOWSON, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

130 Turtle Creek Rd , #2

One level condo in immaculate condition in the "convenient to everything" Turtle Creek community. Ground level condo features the popular one bedroom floorplan with a "solarium" room which could be used as an office, study or guest room. Woodburning fireplace in the spacious living room, kitchen, dining room and bedroom with a large, walk in closet round out this cozy home. Recent improvements include fresh paint, screened porch, new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new bathroom vanity and drop ceiling removed from the kitchen. COA amenities include 2 pools, 2 tennis courts, play area, clubhouse, water/sewer, basic cable, trash, common area/exterior maintenance, parking & management.,Fireplace in Living Room.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6130 Aster View Lane

--TO BE BUILT-- 3 Story McPherson at Harrington Terrace. This modern town home has all the luxuries you want and need. You have to come to the model to see how open, airy and spacious this 24 foot wide townhome with 9 foot ceilings on every level truly is! This home is situated on a walk out lot so you will get tons of natural light throughout the lower level and the entire home. The McPherson comes complete with a true to size 2-car garage and rear yard- a rare find for townhomes in Frederick County. A spacious fully finished recreation room perfect for entertaining is included with your base cost and you can add a lower level full bathroom with walk in shower as an option so the home will have a total of 4 baths! The main level of this home is incredible. It truly is the heart of the home. It features a gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops and an expansive kitchen island you wont want to miss- included. Or you can customize your home and choose to upgrade to quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathroom. Add the 4 foot extension option and you will enjoy the pocket office, tons of extra cabinetry and can add a double wall oven and cook top. Stainless steel appliances, an outside venting microwave and pendant lighting are included with the base price of the home. Just off of the kitchen is the huge great room with a large half bath in the perfect location- tucked away from guests in the great room and far away from the kitchen! The dining area is spacious and airy and leads to your optional deck on the rear of your home. Upstairs, the 2 secondary bedrooms are the largest you will find in a townhome and both feature 8 foot closets. The primary bedroom is gorgeous with the walk in closet of your dreams and a spa-like primary ensuite that features a double bowl vanity and the oversized dual headed Roman Shower- included! You will love the McPherson!! It offers the perfect mix of luxurious, yet low maintenance living with the square footage of single family homes. Other floor plans and home sites available.Photos are representative.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1100 Darley Avenue

AS-IS condition.The basement was used as a carry-out(Fried Chicken).Please call at least 2 hours before showing.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

55 Quartz Road

END UNIT TOWNHOUSE. Over 2,000 finished squared very well cared for and move in ready. This townhouse truly has it all with finished lower level, decking, kitchen with island, oversize primary bedroom with on suite with soaker tub and stand up shower and dual vanities. Look no further and come see today before it's gone.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Church Road

39 acre lot for single family home. Perfect to build your dream home! It is on the Brenbrook Dr. even the governance records says Church Ln. Please verify all info. In the heart of Randallstown and close to every thing. The adjacent lot is also for sale. See the listing MDBC2022098(.42 acre).
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

616 Sprite Way

ATTENTION ALL BUYERS....New Listing In Cloverleaf Commons At an Affordable Price!! Home remodeled from top to bottom within last few weeks. Walk-In level features half bath with new vanity and new flooring, large living space with new flooring and brand new kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Head on up to the 2nd level where this home boasts 2 bedrooms with brand new wall to wall carpet and new paint. This level also includes a full bath with new vanity and flooring. This 2nd level also includes the laundry area which saves many trips up and down stairs for your favorite chore. The 3rd level a very generous size master bedroom with more closet space than you will know what to do with. Master bedroom also includes a beautiful fireplace. There is also a beautiful master bathroom off the bedroom with brand new flooring and vanity. Home is conveniently located to all major routes, including Route 100, I97, and other major highways. Short commute to Baltimore, DC or Annapolis. Also very short drive to Ft. Meade as well! Come see this gem today!!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

148 Darrington Street SW

Property Recently Appraised Value is $415,000.00 - This property has a new roof, furnace and AC Unit, washer and dryer, Windows replaced in the past 5 years. Hardwood Floors, modern kitchen, fully finished basement, large back yard for off-street parking. Home is conveniently located near I-295 and public transportation, including the Congress Heights and Southern Avenue Metro Stations, as well as restaurants, Safeway and Giant stores, Town Hall Education Arts and Recreation Campus; the Department of Homeland Security Complex and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2710 Mura Street

Looking for a creative homeowner or investor with an open mind and vision. This is a clean canvas that is ready for you to make your masterpiece. Bring your flashlight, plans, and creative ideas to turn this four bedroom/two bath rowhouse from brick and mortar to a home. Features include wood floors, fenced rear yard, and a new rubber roof in 2018. Property needs a full rehab from top to bottom. Check out the development that is going on in the Broadway East Neighborhood. Property is Sold As-Is, the seller will not make any repairs. No water, power, or sewer on in the property. Ask about other properties the seller has to sell. There is endless potential here and is waiting for a new owner/investor to make that a possibility!!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3808 Ferrara Drive

Price reduced, Open, modern breathtaking space move in ready".whole house freshly painted. New Carpet on upper level,Living/Dining rooms. Big size kitchen with brand new Refrigerator and Stove, one year old Microwave open Island to Living/Dining rooms. Half Bath in Main level. Master w/ bath and 2 additional ample sized bedrooms and full bath upper level. Basement offers full walkout level and additional bedroom w Full bath. Lots of additional storage. Extra Refrigerator in basement, Washer and Dryer and Three years old HVAC. Private fenced back yard that back to Common Area. Home has been well maintained. Mins to community pool. Convenient to bus and metro redline. Schedule by calling showing person.All extra refrigerators in basement come in AS-IS condition. Thank you for showing.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

13705 Modrad Way , 9-A24

Entertain in style in this beautifully updated one bedroom, one bath at The Vineyards in Silver Spring! Brand new gorgeous luxury vinyl planks throughout the unit. New paint and brand new kitchen range in an open floor plan on the 2nd floor. Enjoy the wood burning fireplace on a cool evening. Watch the brilliant sunset from the balcony. Bath has dual vanity and tons of storage, including a separate wall cabinet. The bedroom receives wonderful light through its double windows. The walk-in closet has hanging capability on two walls. Energy efficient windows and sliding doors. In unit washer and dryer. The Vineyards community center includes an outdoor pool, exercise room and party room. Make this one yours today!
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

45 Lakeside Drive

Built in 1984, this energy-efficient home is one of only a few homes in the Lakeside neighborhood that was constructed after the 1960s. This winter lake-view house backs to the woods and has a roomy layout with comfortable flow for entertaining. What's unique about this home is its many sustainable, energy-saving and water-conserving features. Solatubes light up the kitchen and hall bath during daylight hours. Toto low-flow toilets and a Nebia low-flow shower in the primary bathroom save water. Automatic Delta faucets in the upstairs bathrooms are another water-saver. Four high-efficiency Mitsubishi mini-split heat pumps heat and cool the house, and a GeoSpring heat pump water heater provides energy-efficient hot water. In the summertime, a high-efficiency Fral dehumidifier keeps the downstairs comfortable, and a Sense whole-house energy management system monitors electricity consumption. An electric vehicle Level 2 (240 volt) charger has been installed at the top of the driveway, and two rain barrels collect water for landscape irrigation. Edible landscaping provides gallons of blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, wineberries, elderberries, and herbs. All of this sits squarely in one of Greenbelt's loveliest neighborhoods, convenient to walking paths leading to the lake park, and (in the other direction) to the town center including the Co-op grocery store, New Deal Cafe, and Old Greenbelt Theatre. Note: solar panels on roof are owned, not leased BUT the inverter is not functional and sold as is.
GREENBELT, MD

