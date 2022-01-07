Michigan high school shooter Ethan Crumbley's parents 'drained $3,000 from his bank account and made plans to move to Florida to sell horses after he was arrested': Judge refuses to lower $500,000 bail for flight risk couple

Michigan high school shooter Ethan Crumbley's parents drained his bank account and made plans to move to Florida where they planned to sell horses immediately after he was arrested for killing four classmates, a court heard.

James and Jennifer Crumbley appeared in court on Friday where they asked a judge to lower their $500,000 bond to $100,000. But that request was denied by an Oakland County judge who deemed that both parents were a flight risk.

The parents are charged with manslaught in connection to the November 30 massacre at Oxford High School where four students were killed. The Crumbley's ignored numerous warning signs about their 15-year-old son and instead bought him a gun that was used in the shooting, assistant prosecutor Marc Keast told a judge.

The pair are also accused of refusing to take him home earlier that day when school counselors confronted them with distressing drawings he made, including that of a gun and blood on the floor.

They then went on the lam for two days, December 3 and 4, after he was arrested and withdrew $3,000 from his bank account, leaving only 99 cents.

At Friday's hearing, the judge rejected the argument by attorneys Mariell Lehman and Shannon Smith that the Crumbley parents had enough ties to the community that a reduced bond would be enough to keep them in Michigan.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were in court Friday in an attempt to have their bond lowered from $500,000 to $100,000, and be released from jail.

Earlier on Friday, Ethan Crumbley waived a key hearing, a decision that moves his case straight to a trial court

The couple, who is accused of making a gun accessible to their son and refusing to take him home earlier that day when school counselors confronted them with distressing drawings of violence, went on the lam between Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, and Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, after he was arrested for the shooting at Oxford High School on November 30.

During Friday's bond hearing, Prosecutor Karen McDonald argued that the bond should remain at $500,000 for each of them because of their lack of ties to the state of Michigan and their plans to flee the area just hours following their son's arrest.

McDonald said James, who worked as a Doordash delivery driver and Jennifer, who had been terminated by her employer, both had families in Florida and started making plans to move there immediately after the shooting.

'On November 30, just hours after their son murdered children in a school, they started making plans.,' McDonald told the court.

She added that they started making plans to sell horses once they were in Florida and bought four cellphones. They had also drained their son's bank account of $3,000, leaving only 99 cents.

On December 1, the couple checked into a different hotel where they made contact with discussion of the sale of their horses and withdrew $2,000 from their bank. They then checked out of the hotel, leaving one of their cars behind but parked so that the license plate could not be easily seen.

McDonald said they drove to the art studio in Detroit the same day where they were captured and taken into custody after leading authorities on a large-scale manhunt.

Both Crumbleys have pleaded not guilty to all four charges of involuntary manslaughter - one for each Oxford High School student. Each count is punishable by up to 15 years in prison along with a $7,500 fine and mandatory DNA testing.

Earlier on Friday, their son waived a key hearing, a decision that moves his case straight to a trial court.

Crumbley, 15, is charged as an adult with murder accused of killing Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17, and injuring several others after opening fire in the school

Hours before the school shooting begun, the Crumbleys were called to the school to discuss Ethan's disturbing behavior including drawings depicting a gun, a bullet, blood everywhere, a shooting victim and a laughing emoji. Crumbley's parents are also accused of refusing to take him home earlier that day when school counselors confronted them with distressing drawings

Prosecutors in Michigan typically have to present evidence to show there's probable cause to send people to trial on felony charges, a low bar.

Crumbley, 15, is charged as an adult with murder accused of killing Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17, and injuring several others after opening fire in the school.

'The last thing they expected was that a school shooting would take place, or that their son would be responsible,' defense attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman said in a court filing.

Before the shooting, Jennifer bragged on social media about going out with her son to test his Christmas present - a 9mm handgun - just three days before the shooting and just one day after her husband had purchased the gun.

When Jennifer was later made aware of her son's 'inappropriate' web search researching firearm ammunition while at school, she texted him: 'LOL I'm not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught.'

She never responded to the school's message about the 'inappropriate internet search.'

A wanted poster for James Crumbley. A massive manhunt of the area led to their capture in the basement of a nearby building - less than a mile from the Canadian border

Hours before the school shooting begun, the Crumbleys were called to the school to discuss Ethan's disturbing behavior including drawings depicting a gun, a bullet, blood everywhere, a shooting victim and a laughing emoji.

The note included the words: 'Thoughts won't stop, help me'; 'my life is useless' and 'the world is dead,' Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said. After the meeting, the Crumbleys left their son to finish the day at school when he opened fire on his classmates and teachers.

Defense attorney Shannon Smith acknowledged that Jennifer Crumbley sent a text message to her son on the day of the shooting, telling him 'don't do it.'

But Smith said it was a plea for him to not kill himself, as the school shooting had already occurred and the gun was missing from home.

'The Crumbleys, like every parent and community member, are devastated by the school shooting,' Smith and co-counsel Mariell Lehman said in a court filing. 'The last thing they expected was that a school shooting would take place, or that their son would be responsible.'

Timeline of the Crumbley's time on the run: Ethan Crumbley's parents drained his bank account

NOVEMBER 30

12:51 pm: Ethan allegedly shoots and kills four students

1:22 pm: Jennifer texts Ethan 'don't do it.' The shooting had already taken place.

1:37 pm: James calls 911 to report the gun missing and said he thinks his son might have it.

DECEMBER 1

Ethan is charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder, attempted murder and terrorism.

DECEMBER 3

McDonald announces that Jennifer and James are charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter.

2-3 pm: The couple were last seen near Rochester Hills before leading authorities on a manhunt for several hours. They withdraw $4,000 from an ATM in the area before leaving the motel they had been staying at since Tuesday after the shooting.

4 pm: The couple were scheduled to be arraigned at 4pm but stopped communicating with their attorneys, prompting state and federal officials to launch a manhunt. Crumbleys' lawyers said their clients had left for their own safety and were not on the run.

Later in the day: Oakland County sheriff complained after the charges were announced that he did not get an advance warning of the charges being filed against the pair and learned of them from media reports. Jennifer and James did not show up to court, but their lawyer said they 'are returning' and 'would be turning themselves in to be arraigned.'

10 pm: A tipster reports the Crumbleys' abandoned Kia in a neighborhood on the east side of Detroit.

DECEMBER 4

A massive manhunt of the area leads to their capture in the basement of a nearby building - less than a mile from the Canadian border.

2:45 am: James and Jennifer are booked at the Oakland County Jail.

9:30 am: The Crumbleys appear for their video conference arraignment from separate rooms in the jail. They each pleaded not guilty to all four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Judge Julie Nicholson set each parent's bond at $500,000, which must be paid in full. They remain at Oakland County Jail after the virtual meeting, which is also where their son Ethan is being held.